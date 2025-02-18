Visual Benefits and Complications of PCPIOLs in Keratoconus

Photo Credit: coddy

The following is a summary of “Posterior chamber phakic intraocular lenses for correcting ametropia in stable keratoconus,” published in the February 2025 issue of Ophthalmic Research by Berger et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate posterior chamber phakic intraocular lens (PCPIOL) as a treatment option for ametropia in individuals with keratoconus.

They analyzed individuals with stable keratoconus who underwent PCPIOL implantation at the Corneoplastic Unit, Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead, United Kingdom. The lenses used included PCPIOL (ICL Staar Surgical and IPCL Care Group) to enhance visual acuity. Data were collected from the preoperative visit and follow-ups at 1, 3, 6, and 12 months post-surgery. Clinical characteristics, uncorrected distance visual acuity (UDVA), and best-corrected distance visual acuity (CDVA) in logMAR, along with perioperative complications, were assessed.

The results showed that 23 eyes from 21 individuals were analyzed and UDVA improved from 0.75 preoperatively to 0.18 post-surgery (P < 0.001), while CDVA changed from 0.07 to 0.12 (P = 0.12) and UDVA increased by 3 or more lines in 70% of cases, with no eyes losing more than 2 lines of CDVA. Final UDVA showed no significant differences in individuals with and without prior keratoplasty (0.27 vs 0.18, P = 0.38), corneal collagen crosslinking (0.16 vs 0.3, P = 0.24), intracorneal ring segments (0.2 vs 0.2, P = 0.94), or lens type (ICL vs IPCL, 0.2, P = 0.94), 1 intraoperative complication involved inverted PCPIOL insertion, while postoperative issues included 4 axis rotations and 1 cataract.

Investigators concluded that PCPIOL effectively improved UDVA in individuals with stable keratoconus, including those with prior corneal procedures, with rotation being the most common postoperative complication.

