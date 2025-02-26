Visual Outcomes of CME After Retinal Detachment Repair

Photo Credit: yogenyogeny

The following is a summary of “Cystoid Macular Edema Following Rhegmatogenous Retinal Detachment Repair Surgery: Incidence, Pathogenesis, Risk Factors and Treatment,” published in the February 2025 issue of Clinical Ophthalmology by Bernardi et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the incidence, risk factors, and treatments for cystoid macular edema (CME) after rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) repair surgery.

They performed a comprehensive literature search across multiple databases, including Medline, PubMed, Web of Science Core Collection, and the Cochrane Library. Controlled vocabulary and keywords related to “macular edema” and “cystoid macular edema” were combined with terms such as “retinal detachment,” “vitrectomy,” and “postoperative.” The search included narrative reviews restricted to English-language publications from the past 20 years. A total of 112 publications were reviewed by 2 authors, selecting relevant studies for in-depth analysis. Reference lists of eligible articles were manually examined to identify additional studies, and ongoing research was explored through clinical trial registries.

The results showed that the incidence of CME after RRD repair ranged from 6% to 36%, with increased occurrence linked to silicone oil tamponade. Risk factors included recurrent RRD, pre-existing proliferative vitreoretinopathy, older age, and cataract surgery following RRD. Management primarily involved anti-inflammatory treatments, with topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and corticosteroids as first-line therapies. In cases of persistent CME, intravitreal corticosteroid injections, particularly dexamethasone implants, demonstrated potential efficacy.

Investigators concluded that CME persists as a significant complication after RRD repair, hindering visual recovery.

Source: dovepress.com/cystoid-macular-edema-following-rhegmatogenous-retinal-detachment-repa-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-OPTH