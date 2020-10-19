To assess visual recovery after small incision lenticule extraction (SMILE) in relation to pre-operative spherical equivalent.

Two hundred fourteen eyes of 107 patients were enrolled. Following surgery, patients were examined pre-operatively, 1 day, 2 weeks, 1 month and 3 months later. High myopia was defined as pre-operative spherical equivalent ≤ - 5 D. A linear mixed-effects model was used.

Mean ± standard deviation pre-operative spherical equivalent was - 5.30 ± 1.36 D that reduced significantly to 0.04 ± 0.70 D (p < 0.001) at 1 month and - 0.02 ± 0.66 D (p < 0.001) at 3 months. Mean pre-operative LogMAR uncorrected distance visual acuity ± SD was 0.97 ± 0.09 that improved significantly to 0.04 ± 0.06 at 2 weeks (p < 0.001), 0.01 ± 0.04 at 1 month (p < 0.001) and 0.01 ± 0.04 at 3 months (p - 5 D) achieved acuities of 0.0 at 1 day and 2 weeks (p = 0.041 and p < 0.001). Post-operative acuities were not associated with refractive targets, laser cut energy settings or other variables. Two hundred nine eyes (97.7%) were within ± 0.5 D of target and 213 eyes (99.5%) were within ± 1 D.

SMILE for low myopia had faster visual recovery in the early post-operative period with no significant differences between groups detected by 1 and 3 months.



