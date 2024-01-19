VisualAbstract: Pembrolizumab enhances progression-free survival in patients with HER2-positive gastro-esophageal cancer

1. Progression-free survival was significantly greater among patients in the pembrolizumab group compared to placebo (10.0 vs. 8.1 months).
2. 1% of patients in each group experienced treatment-related mortality.
Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
Study Rundown: Limited evidence exists on combined PD-1 and HER2 blockade with chemotherapy in HER2-positive gastro-esophageal cancer. This randomized controlled trial aimed to assess the safety and efficacy of adding pembrolizumab or placebo to the current standard-of-care (fluorouracil plus cisplatin or capecitabine plus oxaliplatin) among patients with HER2-positive gastric or gastro-esophageal cancer. The primary outcome was progression-free survival, while the key secondary outcome was overall survival. According to study results, pembrolizumab significantly improved progression-free survival compared to placebo, particularly in tumours with PD-L1 combined score above 1. Although well done, this study was limited by ongoing overall survival follow-up and the need for final analysis.
Click to read the study in The Lancet
Relevant Reading: Pembrolizumab for Persistent, Recurrent, or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
©2024 2 Minute Medicine, Inc. All rights reserved. No works may be reproduced without expressed written consent from 2 Minute Medicine, Inc. Inquire about licensing here. No article should be construed as medical advice and is not intended as such by the authors or by 2 Minute Medicine, Inc.
Leave a Reply