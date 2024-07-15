SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Vitamin D affects the risk of disease activity in multiple sclerosis.

Jul 15, 2024

Experts: Antonino Giordano,Ferdinando Clarelli,Béatrice Pignolet,Elisabetta Mascia,Melissa Sorosina,Kaalindi Misra,Laura Ferrè,Florence Bucciarelli,Ali Manouchehrinia,Lucia Moiola,Vittorio Martinelli,Maria A Rocca,Roland Liblau,Massimo Filippi,Federica Esposito

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Antonino Giordano

    Division of Neuroscience, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy.

    Università Vita Salute San Raffaele, Milano, Italy.

    Department of Neurology and MS Center, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy.

    Ferdinando Clarelli

    Division of Neuroscience, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy.

    Béatrice Pignolet

    Toulouse Institute for Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases (Infinity), University of Toulouse, CNRS, INSERM, Toulouse, France.

    Neurosciences Department, Toulouse University Hospital, Toulouse, France.

    Elisabetta Mascia

    Division of Neuroscience, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy.

    Melissa Sorosina

    Division of Neuroscience, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy.

    Kaalindi Misra

    Division of Neuroscience, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy.

    Laura Ferrè

    Division of Neuroscience, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy.

    Department of Neurology and MS Center, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy.

    Florence Bucciarelli

    Toulouse Institute for Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases (Infinity), University of Toulouse, CNRS, INSERM, Toulouse, France.

    Ali Manouchehrinia

    Neuroimmunology Unit, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden.

    Lucia Moiola

    Department of Neurology and MS Center, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy.

    Vittorio Martinelli

    Department of Neurology and MS Center, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy.

    Maria A Rocca

    Division of Neuroscience, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy.

    Università Vita Salute San Raffaele, Milano, Italy.

    Department of Neurology and MS Center, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy.

    Roland Liblau

    Toulouse Institute for Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases (Infinity), University of Toulouse, CNRS, INSERM, Toulouse, France.

    Department of Immunology, Toulouse University Hospitals, Toulouse, France.

    Massimo Filippi

    Division of Neuroscience, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy.

    Università Vita Salute San Raffaele, Milano, Italy.

    Department of Neurology and MS Center, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy.

    Federica Esposito

    Division of Neuroscience, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy esposito.federica@hsr.it.

    Department of Neurology and MS Center, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy.

