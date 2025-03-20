Vitamin D Deficiency An Independent Risk Factor in Eosinophilic CRSwNP

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Narongrit Doungmanee

Results published in the European Archives of Oto-Rhino-Laryngology show that serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) deficiency is an independent risk factor for chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), especially eosinophilic chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (ECRSwNP). Researchers looked at the relationship between serum 25(OH)D levels and CRS risk using logistic regression after propensity score matching (PSM). The analysis included 189 patients with CRS and 189 controls after 1:1 PSM. Serum 25(OH)D levels were significantly lower in patients with CRS versus controls. Patients with mild CRS showed higher serum 25(OH)D levels than those with moderate or severe CRS, and patients with ECRSwNP exhibited lower serum 25(OH)D levels than those with non-ECRSwNP (all P<0.05). Eosinophil percentages and IgE levels were independent risk factors for ECRSwNP, while serum 25(OH)D was independently protective. 25(OH)D deficiency increased ECRSwNP risk (OR=3.074; P=0.04). “Combining serum 25(OH)D levels with peripheral eosinophil percentages could be a promising biomarker for ECRSwNP,” investigators wrote.