Vitamin D deficiency induces erectile dysfunction: Role of superoxide and Slpi.

Epidemiological studies suggest a relationship between vitamin D deficiency and erectile dysfunction (ED). We hypothesized that vitamin D deficiency or vitamin D receptor (VDR) knockout causes ED and analysed the underlying molecular mechanisms.

Erectile function was assessed in vivo in anaesthetized male mice or rats by evaluating intracavernosal pressure (ICP) and in vitro in male Vdr mice, and rat or human isolated corpora cavernosa (CCs) mounted in a myograph. Bulk RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) transcriptomic analysis was performed in rat CCs. Vitamin D deficiency was induced in rats fed a vitamin D-free diet for 5 months.

CCs from human donors with low plasma vitamin D exhibited reduced nitric oxide (NO)-dependent erectile function. This ED was also reproduced in vitamin D-deficient rats and VDR knockout mice, in vivo and ex vivo, and is associated with penile fibrosis and reduced response to the phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor (PDE5i) sildenafil. CCs from deficient rats show increased superoxide levels, and their impaired erectile function was restored by superoxide scavengers. Transcriptomic analysis, real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and Western blot showed down-regulated secretory leukocyte protease inhibitor (Slpi). Moreover, recombinant SLPI prevented superoxide-induced ED, while Slpi gene silencing led to reduced erectile function in a superoxide-dependent manner.

Vitamin D deficiency or VDR knockout reduces erectile function. We suggest that this effect is mediated by increased superoxide levels and down-regulation of SLPI. Vitamin D deficiency might be an aetiological factor for vascular ED and for the therapeutic failure of PDE5i.

© 2025 The Author(s). British Journal of Pharmacology published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd on behalf of British Pharmacological Society.

Author admin