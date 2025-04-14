SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Vitamin D deficiency induces erectile dysfunction: Role of superoxide and Slpi.

Apr 14, 2025

Experts: Miguel A Olivencia,Belén Climent,Bianca Barreira,Daniel Morales-Cano,Ana Sánchez,Argentina Fernández,Borja García-Gómez,Javier Romero-Otero,Claudia Rodríguez,Laura Moreno,Dolores Prieto,María Jesús Larriba,Angel Cogolludo,Javier Angulo,Francisco Perez-Vizcaino

  • Miguel A Olivencia

    Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, School of Medicine, Complutense University of Madrid, Madrid, Spain.

    Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red Enfermedades Respiratorias (CIBERES), Madrid, Spain.

    Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria Gregorio Marañón (IiSGM), Madrid, Spain.

    Belén Climent

    Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red Enfermedades Respiratorias (CIBERES), Madrid, Spain.

    Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria Gregorio Marañón (IiSGM), Madrid, Spain.

    Department of Physiology, School of Pharmacy, Complutense University of Madrid, Madrid, Spain.

    Bianca Barreira

    Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, School of Medicine, Complutense University of Madrid, Madrid, Spain.

    Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red Enfermedades Respiratorias (CIBERES), Madrid, Spain.

    Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria Gregorio Marañón (IiSGM), Madrid, Spain.

    Daniel Morales-Cano

    Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, School of Medicine, Complutense University of Madrid, Madrid, Spain.

    Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red Enfermedades Respiratorias (CIBERES), Madrid, Spain.

    Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria Gregorio Marañón (IiSGM), Madrid, Spain.

    Ana Sánchez

    Department of Physiology, School of Pharmacy, Complutense University of Madrid, Madrid, Spain.

    Argentina Fernández

    Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red Fragilidad y Envejecimiento Saludable (CIBERFES), Instituto de Salud Carlos III, Madrid, Spain.

    Servicio de Histología-Investigación, Unidad de Investigación Traslacional en Cardiología (IRYCIS-UFV), Hospital Universitario Ramón y Cajal, Madrid, Spain.

    Borja García-Gómez

    Servicio de Urología, Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre, Instituto de Investigación Hospital 12 de Octubre (imas12), Madrid, Spain.

    Javier Romero-Otero

    Servicio de Urología, Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre, Instituto de Investigación Hospital 12 de Octubre (imas12), Madrid, Spain.

    Claudia Rodríguez

    Department of Physiology, School of Pharmacy, Complutense University of Madrid, Madrid, Spain.

    Laura Moreno

    Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, School of Medicine, Complutense University of Madrid, Madrid, Spain.

    Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red Enfermedades Respiratorias (CIBERES), Madrid, Spain.

    Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria Gregorio Marañón (IiSGM), Madrid, Spain.

    Dolores Prieto

    Department of Physiology, School of Pharmacy, Complutense University of Madrid, Madrid, Spain.

    María Jesús Larriba

    Instituto de Investigaciones Biomédicas Sols-Morreale, Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas, Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, Madrid, Spain.

    Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red Cáncer (CIBERONC), Madrid, Spain.

    Instituto de Investigación Hospital Universitario La Paz (IdiPAZ), Madrid, Spain.

    Angel Cogolludo

    Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, School of Medicine, Complutense University of Madrid, Madrid, Spain.

    Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red Enfermedades Respiratorias (CIBERES), Madrid, Spain.

    Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria Gregorio Marañón (IiSGM), Madrid, Spain.

    Javier Angulo

    Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red Fragilidad y Envejecimiento Saludable (CIBERFES), Instituto de Salud Carlos III, Madrid, Spain.

    Servicio de Histología-Investigación, Unidad de Investigación Traslacional en Cardiología (IRYCIS-UFV), Hospital Universitario Ramón y Cajal, Madrid, Spain.

    Francisco Perez-Vizcaino

    Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, School of Medicine, Complutense University of Madrid, Madrid, Spain.

    Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red Enfermedades Respiratorias (CIBERES), Madrid, Spain.

    Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria Gregorio Marañón (IiSGM), Madrid, Spain.

