Volatile sulfur compounds, biofilm, and salivary parameters in patients with periodontal disease: a cross-sectional study.

This cross-sectional study aimed to evaluate the interplay between volatile sulfur compounds (VSC), biofilm, salivary parameters, and periodontal status in patients with and without periodontal disease. Sixty-four subjects diagnosed with periodontitis and 60 periodontally healthy individuals were included. Probing depth, clinical attachment level, bleeding on probing, tongue coating index, plaque index, number of teeth, spinnability of unstimulated whole saliva, and salivary flow rate were evaluated. The concentrations of VSC were quantified using a portable gas chromatograph. The mean differences in hydrogen sulfide, methyl mercaptan, salivary flow, spinnability, and plaque index did not exhibit statistically significant variances between the two groups. However, a pronounced tongue coating index and a diminished tooth count showed statistical significance in the periodontitis group (p = 0.039; p < 0.001). Unstimulated salivary flow rate less than 0.25 mL/min was statistically significant in the periodontitis group (p = 0.032). After controlling for confounding factors, bleeding on probing remained significant. A positive correlation between periodontal parameters and VSC concentration was found. An inverse correlation was also noted between the spinnability of saliva and tongue coating index (-0.34; p < 0.001). Salivary parameters may contribute to the formation of tongue coating and are correlated with periodontal status. Bleeding on probing, clinical attachment level, and probing depth were identified as potential contributors to VSC formation.© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to The Society of The Nippon Dental University.

