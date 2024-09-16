SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Volatile sulfur compounds, biofilm, and salivary parameters in patients with periodontal disease: a cross-sectional study.

Sep 16, 2024

Experts: Maiza Luiza Vieira Silva,Karolina Skarlet Silva Viana,José Alcides Almeida de Arruda,Renatha Duarte de Miranda,Meiriane Cristina Faria Soares,Hallen Daniel Rezende Calado,Mara Cristina Lopes Amorim,Fernando Oliveira Costa,Luis Otávio Miranda Cota,Lucas Guimarães Abreu,Tânia Mara Pimenta Amaral,Ricardo Alves Mesquita

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Maiza Luiza Vieira Silva

    Department of Oral Surgery, Pathology, and Clinical Dentistry, School of Dentistry, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos, 6627, Room 3202 D, Belo Horizonte, MG, , CEP: 31270-100, Brazil.

    Karolina Skarlet Silva Viana

    Department of Oral Surgery, Pathology, and Clinical Dentistry, School of Dentistry, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos, 6627, Room 3202 D, Belo Horizonte, MG, , CEP: 31270-100, Brazil.

    José Alcides Almeida de Arruda

    Department of Oral Diagnosis and Pathology, School of Dentistry, Universidade Federal Do Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil.

    Renatha Duarte de Miranda

    Department of Oral Surgery, Pathology, and Clinical Dentistry, School of Dentistry, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos, 6627, Room 3202 D, Belo Horizonte, MG, , CEP: 31270-100, Brazil.

    Meiriane Cristina Faria Soares

    Department of Chemistry, Institute of Exact Sciences, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil.

    Hallen Daniel Rezende Calado

    Department of Chemistry, Institute of Exact Sciences, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil.

    Mara Cristina Lopes Amorim

    Brazilian Armed Forces, Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil.

    Fernando Oliveira Costa

    Department of Oral Surgery, Pathology, and Clinical Dentistry, School of Dentistry, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos, 6627, Room 3202 D, Belo Horizonte, MG, , CEP: 31270-100, Brazil.

    Luis Otávio Miranda Cota

    Department of Oral Surgery, Pathology, and Clinical Dentistry, School of Dentistry, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos, 6627, Room 3202 D, Belo Horizonte, MG, , CEP: 31270-100, Brazil.

    Lucas Guimarães Abreu

    Department of Child and Adolescent Oral Health, School of Dentistry, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil.

    Tânia Mara Pimenta Amaral

    Department of Oral Surgery, Pathology, and Clinical Dentistry, School of Dentistry, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos, 6627, Room 3202 D, Belo Horizonte, MG, , CEP: 31270-100, Brazil.

    Ricardo Alves Mesquita

    Department of Oral Surgery, Pathology, and Clinical Dentistry, School of Dentistry, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos, 6627, Room 3202 D, Belo Horizonte, MG, , CEP: 31270-100, Brazil. ramesquita@ufmg.br.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST