VT Catheter Ablation Outcomes in Patients with Cardiac Defibrillator Implantation

The following is a summary of “Outcomes of Ventricular Tachycardia Catheter Ablation in Patients Who Underwent Cardiac Defibrillator Implantation Nationwide Readmission Database Analysis,” published in the July 2023 issue of the American Journal of Cardiovascular Disease by Moustafa et al.

The exploration of the optimal timing for performing ventricular tachycardia (VT) ablation in conjunction with the implantation of an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) during the same hospitalization has yet to be conducted. This study aimed to examine the utilization and results of ventricular tachycardia catheter ablation in patients experiencing sustained VT and receiving an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator during the same hospitalization. The Nationwide Readmission Database from 2016 to 2019 was examined to identify all hospitalizations where the primary diagnosis was ventricular tachycardia and subsequent implantable cardioverter-defibrillator placement occurred during the same admission.

The hospitalizations were subsequently categorized based on whether a ventricular tachycardia ablation procedure was conducted. All catheter ablation procedures for ventricular tachycardia were performed before the implantation of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. The primary endpoints of concern were mortality during the hospital stay and readmission within 90 days. A cumulative sum of 29,385 hospitalizations due to VT was encompassed. Ablation for ventricular tachycardia was conducted, followed by placing an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator in 2,255 patients (7.6%). In contrast, 27,130 patients (92.3%) solely received an ICD. There were no significant differences observed in terms of in-hospital mortality (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 0.83, 95% CI 0.35 to 1.9, P= 0.67) and the rate of readmission for any cause within 90 days (aOR 1.1, 95% CI 0.95 to 1.3, P = 0.16).

An observed rise in readmission due to recurrent ventricular tachycardia was observed in the group that underwent VT ablation (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 1.53, 8% vs. 5% CI 1.2 to 1.9, P <0.01). The VT ablation group consisted of a more significant proportion of patients with heart failure accompanied by reduced ejection fraction (P <0.01), cardiogenic shock (P <0.01), and utilization of mechanical circulatory support (P <0.01). In summary, ventricular tachycardia ablation in individuals admitted with persistent VT is minimal and typically limited to patients with elevated risk factors and notable comorbidities. Notwithstanding the high-risk profile of the VT ablation cohort, no disparities were observed in the groups’ short-term mortality and readmission rate.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002914923002102