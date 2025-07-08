Walking Duration & Intensity Lower Risk for Chronic Low Back Pain

Photo Credit: iStock.com/peterschreiber.media

Daily walking volume and intensity are inversely associated with the risk for chronic low back pain (LBP), according to findings published in JAMA Network Open. Researchers analyzed 11,194 adults. During a median follow-up of 4.2 years, continuous measures of both walking volume and walking intensity were inversely associated with chronic LBP risk. Researchers noted a reduced risk for LBP with walking 78 to 100 minutes per day (risk ratio [RR], 0.87), walking 101 to 124 minutes per day (RR, 0.77), and walking 125 minutes or more (RR, 0.76) compared with walking less than 78 minutes per day. Similarly, a lower risk was seen for participants with walking intensity of 3.00 to 3.11 metabolic equivalents of task (METs) per minute (RR, 0.85), walking intensity of 3.12 to 3.26 METs per minute (RR, 0.82), and walking intensity of 3.27 or more METs per minute (RR, 0.82) compared with a mean walking intensity of less than 3.00 METs per minute.