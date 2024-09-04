Watch: Tips on Finding a Good Nursing Home

Finding a nursing home for yourself or a parent can be daunting. Many facilities are understaffed and the worker shortages have gotten worse since the start of the pandemic. KFF Health News senior correspondent Jordan Rau shares tips about finding nearby homes, evaluating staffing levels, what to look for when visiting, and more.

Find additional resources here.

Credits

Hannah Norman

Video producer

Francis Ying

Videographer

Oona Tempest

Illustrator

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

By Jordan Rau, KFF Health NewsKaiser Health News is a nonprofit news service covering health issues. It is an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.