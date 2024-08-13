Watch: Where the Presidential and VP Candidates Stand on Health Policy

With the pairs battling for the White House set, we took a look at how the candidates compare on issues including abortion, Obamacare, medical debt, and in vitro fertilization.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

By Kaiser Health News is a nonprofit news service covering health issues. It is an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.