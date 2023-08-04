A new locally recurrent rectal cancer (LRRC) quality of life (QoL) measure is a valid patient-reported outcome measure (PROM), according to a study published in the May issue of eClinicalMedicine.

Deena P. Harji, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, and colleagues developed a disease-specific, psychometrically robust, and validated PROM for use in LRRC. A total of 117 adults in the United Kingdom and Australia with an existing or previously treated LRRC within the last two years completed the proposed LRRC-QoL, European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer Quality of Life-C29 (EORTC QLQ-CR29), and Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy-Colorectal (FACT-C) questionnaires. Nine multi-item scales (health care services, psychological impact, pain, urostomy-related symptoms, lower limb symptoms, stoma, sexual function, sexual interest, and urinary symptoms) and three single items were included in the LRRC-QoL measure.

The researchers found that overall reliability was supported by Cronbach’s Alpha and Intraclass correlation values of >0.7 across the majority of scales. Validity was convergent between the LRRC-QoL pain scale and FACT-C Physical Well Being scale; LRRC-QoL psychological impact scale and EORTC QLQ-CR29 Body Image scale and the FACT-C Emotional Well-Being scale; and LRRC-QoL urinary symptoms scale and EORTC QLQ-CR29 Urinary Frequency scale.