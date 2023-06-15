People with asthma are more likely to develop cancer, particularly those not using inhaled steroids, according to a study published in Cancer Medicine. Yi Guo, PhD, and colleagues used 2012-2020 EHR and claims data to identify 90,021 adult patients with asthma and a matching cohort of 270,063 adult patients without asthma. Patients with asthma were more likely to develop cancer versus patients without asthma (HR, 1.36). Elevated cancer risk was seen

in patients with asthma both without (HR, 1.60) and with (HR, 1.11) inhaled steroid use. Cancer risk was elevated for nine of 13 cancers in patients with asthma without inhaled steroid use but only for two of 13 cancers in patients with asthma using inhaled steroids, suggesting a protective effect of inhaled steroid use against cancer. “Using real-world data, our study is the first to provide evidence of a positive association between asthma and cancer risk in United States patients,” Dr. Guo said in a statement. “Our findings suggest that more research is needed to further exam-

ine the mechanisms through which asthma is associated with cancer, given the prevalence of asthma.”