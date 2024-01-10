WBV Exercise Impact on Physical Function in CKD

The following is a summary of “Effects of whole-body vibration exercise on physical function in patients with chronic kidney disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the January 2024 issue of Nephrology by Bai et al.

Researchers started a retrospective study to systematically review and analyze clinical trials, aiming to shed light on whole-body vibration (WBV) whole-body vibration (WBV) impact on physical function and quality of life in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients.

They searched for PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, and Scopus databases, covering inception (March 2023) with an update (June 2023). Inclusion criteria included RCTs, quasi-experimental, and single-arm trials evaluating WBV’s impact on CKD patients’ physical function. Recorded adverse events from study reports. The Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development, and Evaluation (GRADE) method evaluated the pooled evidence.

The results showed 9 studies, and 7 were incorporated into the meta-analysis. With a statistically significant enhancement in upper extremity muscle strength (mean difference: 3.45 kg; 95%CI 1.61 to 5.29) and lower extremity muscle strength (standardized mean difference: 0.34, 95% CI 0.08 to 0.59) in CKD patients undergoing WBV training in comparison to baseline (low-level evidence). WBV training displayed beneficial effects on cardiorespiratory fitness, mobility, and balance function, although no statistical difference was observed. Further investigation is needed to validate the impact of WBV training on the quality of life in CKD patients. Notably, only one adverse event (nausea) was reported.

Investigators concluded that WBV boosted muscle strength in CKD, but broader benefits and optimal training need further study.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-023-03436-3