SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Wearable Technologies Improve QOL

Jul 09, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Chow R, et al. The use of wearable devices in oncology patients: A systematic review. Oncologist. 2024;29(4):e419-e430. doi:10.1093/oncolo/oyad305

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement