Web-Based Training for Patients With T2D

Diabetes is increasingly recognized as a significant global health challenge, impacting QOL. In a review published in the Journal of Medical Systems, a research team from Turkey examined the effectiveness of web-based diabetes training programs on the QOL of patients with T2D. The systematic review incorporated seven randomized controlled trials identified through comprehensive searches in databases like PubMed and Cochrane Library, focusing on terms such as “Web-based Intervention” and “HRQOL.” While most studies did not show statistically significant improvements in QOL, all experimental groups reported positive changes. Of note, programs lasting 1.5 to 3 months effectively enhanced participants’ QOL. The authors recommended extending the duration of web-based training, incorporating online individual interviews, and ensuring follow-up periods of 1.5 to 3 months to enhance patient engagement and optimize outcomes. The researchers wrote that this approach may help mitigate dropout rates and improve the overall QOL for patients with T2D.

Author Teresa Sellinger