SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Web-Based Training for Patients With T2D

Oct 28, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Elyeli K, et al. Is web-based diabetes training effective or ineffective on the quality of life of individuals with type 2 diabetes mellitus?: A systematic review. J Med Syst. 2024;48(1):92. doi:10.1007/s10916-024-02112-9

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU