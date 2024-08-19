Weight-Adjusted Waist Index Predicts Mortality in Asthma

Photo Credit: TAGSTOCK1

Obesity significantly impacts clinical outcomes in asthma, and the weight-adjusted waist index (WWI) is a relatively new indicator of obesity that shows promise in predicting mortality among individuals with asthma, according to research published online in Heart and Lung.

The study analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) spanning 1999–2018 to investigate the relationship between WWI and mortality in the adult asthma population. It included 101,316 participants, with 3,223 diagnosed with asthma. Results indicated that higher WWI is associated with increased all-cause, cardiovascular disease (CVD), cancer, and respiratory disease mortality.

WWI, calculated as waist circumference divided by the square root of body weight, was found to be an independent predictor of mortality. Each unit increase in WWI corresponded to a significant increase in mortality risk across various causes:

43% for all-cause;

58% for CVD;

50% for cancer; and

79% for respiratory disease.

These associations were consistent across various analyses, including Cox proportional hazards regression, Kaplan Meier survival, and restricted cubic spline analyses. According to the researchers, the study highlighted age as a significant modifier of these associations, suggesting younger individuals might experience more pronounced effects of WWI on mortality.

The authors explained that this study underscored the importance of considering central obesity, as represented by WWI, over traditional measures like BMI in asthma populations. WWI provides a more nuanced reflection of body composition, including visceral fat, which has been linked to poorer asthma control and greater severity. This novel index can be easily accessed and may serve as a valuable tool for identifying asthma patients at higher risk of death, facilitating targeted interventions such as weight management and lifestyle modifications.

Overall, WWI is a robust predictor of mortality in asthma patients, suggesting its potential as a prognostic tool in clinical settings.

“These findings demonstrate for the first time the prognostic value of WWI in the asthma population and support its use as a simple and easily accessible indicator to guide the management of asthma patients,” the authors concluded.

Future research should focus on validating these findings across different populations and integrating WWI into comprehensive mortality prediction models for asthma, the authors noted. This could enhance the stratification and management of risk in asthma patients, ultimately improving long-term health outcomes.