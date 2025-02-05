SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Weight Loss Surgeries Show Comparable Costs in Diabetes

Feb 05, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Maciejewski M, et al. Health expenditures of patients with diabetes after bariatric surgery: Comparing gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy. Ann Intern Med. Published online January 28, 2025. doi:10.7326/ANNALS-24-00480

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement