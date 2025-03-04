Weight Loss Without Hunger: The Role of Resting Energy Expenditure

Photo Credit: Shurkin_son

A weight loss program that provided nutritional guidance based on routine assessments of resting energy expenditure and physical activity was found effective.

New findings demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of a weight loss program for patients with obesity by routinely assessing resting energy expenditure (REE) and physical activity and providing nutritional guidance based on these measurements, according to a study published in Nutrients.

Tomoko Handa, MD, and colleagues conducted an open-label, single-armed, prospective, interventional, 24-week study on 18 patients (aged 18-65 years). They included patients diagnosed with obesity (BMI at least 25 kg/m2) and at least one obesity-related disorder who had not participated in any other weight loss program in the last 8 weeks.

REE and physical activity were regularly assessed, and the recommended energy intake was adjusted based on these values. The primary endpoint was a change in body weight. Secondary endpoints included changes in REE and hunger rating, which were evaluated using a visual analog scale.

The study included six men and 12 women, with a median age of 52.5 years and a median BMI of 32.8kg/m2. Most of the cohort had comorbidities, including hypertension (66.7%) and dyslipidemia (61.1%).

Dr. Handa and colleagues found that body weight decreased in 13 patients (≥10%, n=3; 5%-10%, n=6; and 0%-5%, n=4). Overall, a significant reduction in body weight was seen after 24 weeks (−5.34%±6.76%; P<0.0001). The recommended energy intake significantly increased at 16, 20, and 24 weeks. In comparison, the researchers observed no significant changes in REE or hunger ratings throughout the intervention.

The study also showed changes in metabolic outcomes in all patients. Compared with baseline values, BMI decreased by 1.36 kg/m2 at 12 weeks (95% CI, −2.44 to −0.29; P=0.013) and 2.12 kg/m2 at 24 weeks (95% CI, −3.19 to −1.04, P=0.0001). The estimated energy intake, assessed by the brief-type self-administered diet history questionnaire, decreased by 316.60 kcal/day at 12 weeks (95% CI, −595.13 to −38.06, P=0.0242) and 333.51 kcal/day at 24 weeks (95% CI, −612.05 to −54.98; P=0.0173) versus the values at week 0. No AEs were reported during the study period.

“Energy intake guidance based on EE [energy expenditure] effectively reduced body weight in patients with obesity without decreasing REE or increasing hunger. This approach may reduce the burden on patients with obesity while losing body weight,” the authors concluded.

They noted that future research should focus on the long-term outcomes of the program and its applicability in broader clinical settings.