WEDNESDAY, April 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For patients undergoing single-anastomosis duodeno-ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy (SADI-S), weight control is the main factor impacting quality of life, according to a study published online March 15 in Obesity Surgery.

Victor Admella, from Bellvitge University Hospital in Barcelona, Spain, and colleagues conducted a prospective, cross-sectional study with 234 patients who underwent SADI-S from May 2014 to September 2019 and a baseline control group of 67 patients who were planning to undergo SADI-S in the following four months. A total of 246 patients completed telematics tests.

The researchers found significant differences in mean body mass index (BMI) at the time of evaluation: 50.8, 30.0, 31.1, and 32.7 kg/m2 at pre-SADI-S, less than two years, two to three years, and more than three years after surgery, respectively. Over time, there was an increase in the proportion of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease symptoms (17.9, 18.8, 26.9, and 30.2 percent, respectively). The percentage of patients with loose stools was progressively higher after SADI-S (17.4 versus 25.4 versus 30.2 percent, respectively). Improvement in both the Short Form-36 physical (PCS) and mental component summary (MCS) was seen for patients with less than two-year follow-up compared with the baseline group (PCS, 51.3; MCS, 49.4). Mean BMI was 31.9 and 41.7 kg/m2 for patients with PCS ≥50 versus <50, respectively. More patients with the MCS ≥50 versus <50 had a BMI <35 kg/m2 (66.7 versus 48.7 percent).

“Weight control is the main factor related to long-term quality of life after SADI-S,” the authors write.

