Western Dietary Pattern During Pregnancy Tied to Child Neurodevelopmental Disorders

WEDNESDAY, March 12, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A Western dietary pattern during pregnancy is associated with child neurodevelopmental disorders at age 10 years, particularly attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a study published online March 3 in Nature Metabolism.

David Horner, M.D., from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, and colleagues analyzed self-reported maternal dietary patterns at 24 weeks of pregnancy and clinically evaluated neurodevelopmental disorders at 10 years of age. The analysis included 508 participants in the COPSAC2010 cohort.

The researchers observed significant associations of the Western dietary pattern with ADHD and autism diagnoses. The ADHD findings were validated in three large, independent mother-child cohorts (59,725; 656; and 348 mother-child pairs). Fifteen mediating metabolites in pregnancy that improve ADHD prediction were identified through metabolome analyses. Using longitudinal blood metabolome analyses at five time points per cohort demonstrated that associations between Western dietary pattern metabolite scores and neurodevelopmental outcomes were consistently significant in early to mid-pregnancy.

“Our analysis not only confirms a strong link between diet and ADHD risk but also identifies specific nutrients and foods that could serve as the foundation for improved dietary guidelines and preventative strategies,” Horner said in a statement. “By understanding how maternal diet influences fetal development, we can better identify the key nutrients and dietary adjustments needed to reduce the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders. This opens new possibilities for refining dietary recommendations and promoting healthier outcomes for future generations.”

