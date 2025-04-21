What Every Clinician Needs to Know About Diabetes in 2025, Part 1: Beyond Glucose Control

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Firn

Diabetes care is facing a reality check. With 38 million people in the US living with the condition, and nearly a quarter of them unaware until complications arise, the burden on our healthcare system is impossible to ignore. If we continue to approach diabetes the way we have in the past, we’ll never catch up. But things are changing. Focus is expanding beyond glucose control. Today, real progress lies in addressing the bigger picture: how we manage obesity, leverage new technology, ease the burden on both patients and clinicians, and make headway toward an actual cure. In this article, we’ll break down the 4 key areas every healthcare professional needs to understand to keep pace with the latest advancements. Whether it’s the evolution of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) treatments or the game-changing potential of technical innovations such as continuous glucose monitoring, this is your comprehensive update on diabetes care in 2025.

Why Managing Glucose Alone Isn’t Enough

For a long time, managing diabetes was focused solely on glucose. If patients could keep their blood glucose levels close to normal, we believed that was enough. But today, we understand that diabetes is much more complex than a number on a glucose meter. Limiting our focus to just blood glucose control isn’t enough anymore; it’s time to shift our perspective.

The new standard in diabetes care looks at 3 key factors that should guide treatment.

Comorbidities: Diabetes rarely comes alone. It often walks hand in hand with other serious conditions such as cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, or heart failure. In fact, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death for people with diabetes, and kidney failure is a common complication. These comorbidities now play a central role in how we choose treatments. For example, if a patient has atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, GLP-1 receptor agonists are recommended regardless of their glucose levels or whether they’re taking metformin. Similarly, for patients with heart failure or chronic kidney disease, sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors are often the first line of therapy. The focus is shifting from a one-size-fits-all model to a more personalized approach based on individual patient risks. Weight management: Obesity is a major driver of type 2 diabetes, and treating it can transform patient outcomes. For years, weight loss medications gave us modest results. If a patient lost 5% to 7% of their body weight, that was considered a success. But the new generation of GLP-1 receptor agonists (eg, semaglutide) is changing the game, delivering weight loss of up to 15% to 22%. These drugs are proving that significant weight reduction can be achieved, which not only improves blood glucose levels but also reduces the risk of many obesity-related complications. Ignoring weight management in diabetes care today would mean missing a huge piece of the puzzle. Efficacy of treatment options: Not all diabetes medications are created equal. Some drugs are far more effective than others at lowering glucose levels. So, when choosing a treatment plan, clinicians must now weigh the efficacy of a drug in terms of how far a patient’s glucose levels are from the target range. The right choice might be a single powerful agent or a combination of therapies that can tackle both glucose control and weight management. As the range of options grows, the decision-making process must be more nuanced, considering what will get the patient to their goal most effectively. More and more, physicians are shifting their approach, moving from simply managing symptoms to addressing the whole patient. But what does that actually look like in practice?

Four areas stand out as critical to making this shift: obesity management, the role of technology, the burden on both patients and clinicians, and progress toward a cure. Let’s dive into how managing obesity is shaping the future of diabetes care.

Managing Obesity: Why Is Ozempic So Popular?

For decades, weight management was seen as a secondary concern in diabetes care, something nice to tackle but not essential. That has changed dramatically. Obesity is now recognized as one of the primary drivers of type 2 diabetes, and addressing it is at the core of the new treatment paradigm.

With the advent of GLP-1 receptor agonists and similar therapies, we’ve entered a new era in weight management. These medications, such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, are providing unprecedented results and delivering weight loss of up to 22% for some patients. That’s miles ahead of previous therapies, which typically resulted in a modest weight loss of 5% to 7%.

This shift is significant because it directly addresses the root cause of many patients’ struggles with diabetes. By treating obesity, we’re not just improving glucose control—we’re also reducing the risk of complications such as cardiovascular disease, sleep apnea, and even some cancers.

New studies continue to emerge, showing the potential of these treatments to affect other comorbidities linked to obesity, such as kidney disease and heart failure. The promise of these agents extends beyond diabetes management, suggesting they may reshape the treatment of obesity-related conditions as a whole.

However, as promising as these treatments are, they’re not without their challenges. First, access remains a significant issue. These medications are expensive, and many patients, particularly those from underserved communities, struggle to afford them. This raises concerns about widening disparities in diabetes care, when those with access to the latest treatments see better outcomes, while others fall further behind.

In addition, GLP-1 receptor agonists come with side effects, particularly gastrointestinal ones. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea are common, especially when starting or increasing doses. For some patients, these side effects can be severe enough to stop treatment altogether. In fact, adherence to these therapies isn’t as high as we’d like. About 40% to 50% of patients stop using them after 1 year, largely due to cost or side effects.

That said, these issues are not necessarily deal breakers. The side effects can be managed with careful dosing and patient education, gradually increasing the dosage to help the body adjust. And with competition growing in the pharmaceutical space, we can hope to see costs come down, making these life-changing treatments more accessible.

Robert Gabbay, MD, PhD, has disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

Any views and opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and/or participants and do not necessarily reflect the views, policy, or position of Physician’s Weekly, their employees, and affiliates.