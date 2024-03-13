What is Physician-Led Healthcare, and How Can YOU Contribute?

Photo Credit: Flamingo Images

It’s time for physicians to stand up and resume their role as healthcare system leaders to address a dysfunctional “disease care” system.

In the current dysfunctional “disease care” system in the United States, many physicians have given up, consented to large corporate practices, compromised in the name of self-preservation, or, worse yet, quit the practice of medicine altogether. So what is the solution? Do we all need to do more yoga to improve our wellness? Do we need to train medical students, residents, and practicing doctors to become more resilient in the face of adversity? Or do we need to stand up collectively and take back the disease care system to improve our communities’ health and physicians’ ability to care for patients?

Perhaps this is a leading question; however, you all know where I’m going. Physicians must stand up and resume their role as healthcare system leaders. Nobody knows what it’s like to practice medicine other than a physician, and no one is better suited to help lead a healthcare team and improve the healthcare industry than a physician. We must emphasize physician-led team-based care in our hospitals, clinics, and any other health system. But what does this look like, what are the benefits, and how do we do this?

Physicians Have the Tools to Navigate Complex Systems

Physician-led healthcare emphasizes the active involvement of doctors in decision-making processes and leadership roles through healthcare systems at all levels. We must have the physician’s voice and experience at all of the tables where decisions are being made that impact patients and the practice of medicine. Physicians, as trained medical professionals, possess in-depth clinical knowledge and experience. Having physicians in leadership ensures that decisions are grounded in medical expertise, contributing to better patient outcomes and quality of care. Physicians are also uniquely focused on the well-being of patients. Most physicians have dedicated their lives to caring for patients and, in an ideal environment, place them at the center of medical decisions and the healthcare web. Physicians direct involvement in healthcare leadership will result in a more patient-centric approach, focusing on individualized care and improved communication between healthcare teams and patients.

It turns out that Healthcare is complicated, and physicians are best equipped to understand and address complex medical issues that may arise in healthcare systems. Their ability to navigate intricate clinical scenarios contributes to more informed and effective evidenced-based decision-making at the organizational level. If the data does not exist, they will seek it to inform and guide difficult decisions. Yet, they are also aware of resource allocation and are well-positioned to distribute resources efficiently. This includes optimizing staffing levels, ensuring appropriate equipment and technology are in place, and managing budgetary considerations. Lastly, physicians are trained to make critical decisions in high-pressure situations. Applying these skills to healthcare leadership can result in more decisive and effective decision-making, especially when timely choices are crucial.

Contribute to the Solution

So, how do we make this change? And how can YOU contribute? The first step is simply showing up; attend your clinic or department meetings, join and attend a local medical society meeting, and attend your local or state medical society or specialty society advocacy day where you meet with elected officials. Lastly, we need physicians to seek experience and apply for leadership positions in your clinic, hospital, or other professional organization. Many doctors tell me they are amazed by the incremental leadership skills and small but steady improvement that can be attained through various leadership roles, no matter how big or small. Simply showing up is over half the battle.

Next, we must educate ourselves about healthcare and healthcare delivery complexities. Many physicians do not have an MBA, degree in medical administration, or significant business experience other than on-the-job training. However, we must educate ourselves to better understand the system to be most effective at fixing it from the inside out to serve our communities better and return the joy of practicing medicine. Healthcare has become so convoluted and disjointed that I don’t know anyone who understands the entire system, but we must all learn what we can. Ask questions and educate yourself about the factors impacting your clinic or hospital. Many articles, webinars, and CME materials can be used to empower us, but doing so must be within the context of busy clinical duties and family priorities. Educating ourselves and simply showing up and sharing our experience and expertise has far more impact than many can imagine.

Lastly, medicine is a team-based sport, and physicians work closely with other healthcare professionals. In leadership positions, they can foster better interdisciplinary collaboration, promoting teamwork among healthcare stakeholders, including nurses, pharmacists, and administrators. We must actively seek out the opinions and experiences of those who may not be at the table to better fill in the gaps and blind spots of those who have traditionally led healthcare. It is important to point out that while the physician-led model has its advantages, a successful healthcare system requires interdisciplinary collaboration among various professionals, including nurses, administrators, pharmacists, and patients. A balanced, interdisciplinary approach that values input from multiple perspectives is key for achieving comprehensive and effective healthcare. As the African proverb states, if we want to go fast, we go alone, if we want to go far, we go together. Working collaboratively takes more time and effort and is sometimes a little messy. Still, we must ensure the physician’s voice is always present and, whenever possible, lead the team as we all work together to reclaim health care so that it better serves patients and physicians.