The frightening number of verified COVID-19 cases strained healthcare institutions, which were forced to reallocate human and technical resources to deal with the disaster. Many urologists were part of multidisciplinary teams that dealt with this respiratory ailment and its unclear therapy. Its goal is to provide a realistic summary of the epidemiological, clinical, diagnostic, and therapeutic aspects of COVID-19 in order to make COVID-19 care easier for non-physician staff. Researchers conducted a narrative evaluation of the literature on COVID-19, which was updated to May 8th, 2020, at PubMed and the COVID resource platforms of the leading scientific periodicals. COVID-19, which causes fever, myalgias, dyspnea, and a dry cough, can range from asymptomatic illness to mortality. Arrhythmias and thrombotic events are common occurrences. Lymphopenia and inflammatory reactant increase on laboratory tests, as well as bilateral and peripheral ground-glass opacities or consolidations on X-Ray, are common findings in its evaluation. SARS-CoV-2 immunology is poorly understood. To yet, no therapy has been shown to be effective in COVID-19. In the context of clinical studies, of-level or compassionate-use medicines are prescribed. Specific adverse effects and pharmaceutical interactions should be studied.

The COVID-19 epidemic has stymied urological activity, and the long-term ramifications are unknown. Despite their lack of experience in dealing with respiratory infections, urologists become quickly qualified to handle COVID-19 by following guidelines and integrating into multidisciplinary teams, assisting in the pandemic’s abolition.

Reference:https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11934-020-00995-y