What the Re-Classification of Cannabis as a Schedule III Drug Means for Physicians

Physicians should educate themselves on the benefits of medical marijuana, recognizing that cannabis may soon be re-classified as a Schedule III drug.

Discussions of cannabis legalization have grown in number over the last decade, and legalization changes may significantly affect how physicians choose to treat patients. At present, most US states permit medically used cannabis, and almost half of US states allow recreational cannabis use. A Pew Research Center report found that merely 11% of respondents felt that cannabis should not be legalized at all. Digital publication Cannabis Science and Technology notes that, based on recent surveys, support for cannabis legalization is strong and consistent. According to an Associated Press article, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is changing the status of cannabis from its current Schedule I classification (very restrictive) to a Schedule III classification.

Although Schedule III classification does not equate to legalized recreational use of cannabis, it will make the requirements less burdensome for physicians who would like to prescribe medical marijuana. Given that Schedule I substances are classified as having no medical benefits, cannabis’s reclassification is a huge step toward physicians being able to provide patients with an additional pain-relief option. Cannabis Science and Technology cited an NBC report which notes that the US Department of Health and Human Services suggested this change in status a year ago, referencing the value of medically prescribed cannabis.

Nonetheless, there is a process for bringing cannabis’s Schedule III classification to fruition. First, the Office of Management and Budget must greenlight the proposal, at which point a DEA-run public comment period begins. Then comes an administrative judge review, followed by the DEA’s issuance of cannabis reclassification. Nothing is guaranteed, however, as Congress could overturn the DEA’s ruling. Overall, the process takes many months.

For those physicians who are unfamiliar with the medical benefits of cannabis, a report published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) highlights some significant adult applications. For example, oral cannabinoids have been shown to provide patients with relief from chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Another use for cannabis is to treat chronic pain, as patients experience marked reductions in pain symptoms with medical marijuana treatment. The NIH study also found that short-term use of oral cannabinoids improved multiple sclerosis-related spasticity symptoms.

Despite the tremendous benefits of medical cannabis, some patients (and physicians) may still be hesitant to accept its use for treatment. In particular, some patients may worry that smoking cannabis could lead to or worsen respiratory issues. Thankfully, marijuana cigarettes are not the only form available for cannabis therapy. Cannabis vehicles like edibles, vaporizers, or sublingual drops may all provide viable alternatives for patients. No matter the form of cannabis delivery, physicians should be prepared to educate themselves on the benefits of medical marijuana, recognizing that it may soon be recategorized as Schedule III.