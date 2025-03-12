Which Exercise Types Help Older Adults Sleep?

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Jacob Wackerhausen

Exercise, particularly strengthening exercise and aerobic exercise, can improve the sleep quality of older adults, according to a review published in Family Medicine and Community Health. The researchers conducted a systematic literature review to measure the impact of each type of exercise on sleep quality and identify the exercise that enhances sleep quality the most. Participants in the studies were 60 years of age and older. Based on pooled data from 2,170 people (25 trials), the researchers found significant improvement in the Global Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (GPSQI) with combined exercise (unstandardized mean difference [USMD], −2.35; I2=69.13%). With aerobic activity, there were significant decreases in GPSQI (USMD, −4.36; I2=97.83%). Strengthening, aerobic, and combination exercise significantly lowered GPSQI in a network meta-analysis (USMD: −5.75, –3.76, and −2.54, respectively). GPSQI was most effectively improved with strength training (surface under the cumulative ranking curve, 94.6%).