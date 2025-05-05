SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Who benefits from home-based exercise for adult spinal deformity? A prospective multicenter study on clinical and radiographic predictors.

May 05, 2025

Experts: Hiroshi Taniwaki,Shinji Takahashi,Masatoshi Hoshino,Koji Tamai,Toshimitsu Ohmine,Tamotsu Nakatsuchi,Goya Shinbashi,Masatoshi Teraguchi,Masakazu Minetama,Kei Watanabe,Naritoshi Sato,Takuya Kitamura,Masaru Kanda,Tadao Tsujio,Yuichi Takeuchi,Tatsuki Mizouchi,Katsuhito Ishizu,Toshihito Ebina,Yasunari Muraoka,Tomonori Sodeyama,Hiroshi Mikami,Yuji Kasukawa,Takahiko Hyakumachi,Kazuhiro Ishida,Kazufumi Miyagishima,Yosuke Oishi,Kiyonori Yo,Ryota Kimura,Hiromichi Sato,Keiji Nagata,Yu Yamato,Ko Matsudaira,Naohisa Miyakoshi,Yukihiro Matsuyama,Hirotaka Haro,Hiroshi Hashizume,Hiroshi Yamada,Takashi Kaito,Hidetomi Terai

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Hiroshi Taniwaki

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Osaka Metropolitan University Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka, Japan.

    Shinji Takahashi

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Osaka Metropolitan University Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka, Japan. stakahashi@omu.ac.jp.

    Masatoshi Hoshino

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Osaka Saiseikai Nakatsu Hospital, Osaka, Japan.

    Koji Tamai

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Osaka Metropolitan University Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka, Japan.

    Toshimitsu Ohmine

    Department of Rehabilitation, Shimada Hospital, Osaka, Japan.

    Tamotsu Nakatsuchi

    Department of Rehabilitation, Tsuji-Geka Rehabilitation Hospital, Osaka, Japan.

    Goya Shinbashi

    Department of Rehabilitation, Tsuji-Geka Rehabilitation Hospital, Osaka, Japan.

    Masatoshi Teraguchi

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Wakayama Medical University, Wakayama, Japan.

    Masakazu Minetama

    Spine Care Center, Wakayama Medical University Kihoku Hospital, Wakayama, Japan.

    Kei Watanabe

    Niigata Spine Surgery Center, Kameda Daiichi Hospital, Niigata, Japan.

    Naritoshi Sato

    Department of Prosthetics, Orthotics and Assitive Technology, Niigata University of Health and Welfare, Niigata, Japan.

    Takuya Kitamura

    Department of Rehabilitation, Niigata University of Rehabilitation, Niigata, Japan.

    Masaru Kanda

    Department of Prosthetics, Orthotics and Assitive Technology, Niigata University of Health and Welfare, Niigata, Japan.

    Tadao Tsujio

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Shiraniwa Hospital, Nara, Japan.

    Yuichi Takeuchi

    Department of Rehabilitation, Shiraniwa Hospital, Nara, Japan.

    Tatsuki Mizouchi

    Spine Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Niigata Central Hospital, Niigata, Japan.

    Katsuhito Ishizu

    Department of Rehabilitation, Niigata Central Hospital, Niigata, Japan.

    Toshihito Ebina

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Kakunodate General Hospital, Senboku, Japan.

    Yasunari Muraoka

    Department of Rehabilitation, Kakunodate General Hospital, Senboku, Japan.

    Tomonori Sodeyama

    Funabashi Orthopaedic Hospital, Spine and Spinal Cord Center, Chiba, Japan.

    Hiroshi Mikami

    Funabashi Orthopaedic Hospital, Spine and Spinal Cord Center, Chiba, Japan.

    Yuji Kasukawa

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Akita University Graduate School of Medicine, Akita, Japan.

    Takahiko Hyakumachi

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Wajokai Eniwa Hospital, Hokkaido, Japan.

    Kazuhiro Ishida

    Department of Rehabilitation, Wajokai Eniwa Hospital, Hokkaido, Japan.

    Kazufumi Miyagishima

    Department of Rehabilitation, Wajokai Eniwa Hospital, Hokkaido, Japan.

    Yosuke Oishi

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Hamawaki Orthopaedic Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Kiyonori Yo

    Department of Rehabilitation, Hamawaki Orthopaedic Clinic, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Ryota Kimura

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Akita University Graduate School of Medicine, Akita, Japan.

    Hiromichi Sato

    Department of Rehabilitation, Akita Kousei Medical Center, Akita, Japan.

    Keiji Nagata

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Wakayama Medical University, Wakayama, Japan.

    Yu Yamato

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Hamamatsu University School of Medicine, Hamamatsu, Japan.

    Ko Matsudaira

    Tailor Made Back pain Clinic（TMBC）, Tokyo, Japan.

    Naohisa Miyakoshi

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Akita University Graduate School of Medicine, Akita, Japan.

    Yukihiro Matsuyama

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Hamamatsu University School of Medicine, Hamamatsu, Japan.

    Hirotaka Haro

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Yamanashi School of Medicine, Chuo, Japan.

    Hiroshi Hashizume

    School of Health and Nursing Science, Wakayama Medical University, Wakayama, Japan.

    Hiroshi Yamada

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Wakayama Medical University, Wakayama, Japan.

    Takashi Kaito

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Osaka Rosai Hospital, Osaka, Japan.

    Hidetomi Terai

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Osaka Metropolitan University Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka, Japan.

