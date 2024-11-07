Why Aren’t Your Patients Taking Their Meds?

Photo Credit: Cagkansayin

All kinds of different reasons exist for why patients aren’t taking their medications. Learning patients’ reasons can help physicians address the problem.

As doctors, we try to decide the best treatments for our patients’ medical conditions. Patients returning for follow-up with unfilled prescriptions or improper usage can be frustrating.

Why Aren’t Patients Taking Their Medications?

Finances. Some patients can’t afford medication. Even with copays these days, insurance companies have created tiers, so a patient expecting a $15 copay might learn that their copay is $500 for a certain medication. The insurance company tells the patient that it is covered but doesn’t do a good job explaining what that coverage is. We need to let our patients know that if there is a problem at the pharmacy, to call us rather than wait until their next visit.

Some patients can’t afford medication. Even with copays these days, insurance companies have created tiers, so a patient expecting a $15 copay might learn that their copay is $500 for a certain medication. The insurance company tells the patient that it is covered but doesn’t do a good job explaining what that coverage is. We need to let our patients know that if there is a problem at the pharmacy, to call us rather than wait until their next visit. Delays due to prior authorizations. We’ve all been there, going back and forth with insurance companies to get a medication approved for a patient. We completed the requested forms only to be told coverage was denied. Then, we try a different medication. Unfortunately, this prior authorization game can play out over weeks, and patients simply get frustrated and stop altogether.

We’ve all been there, going back and forth with insurance companies to get a medication approved for a patient. We completed the requested forms only to be told coverage was denied. Then, we try a different medication. Unfortunately, this prior authorization game can play out over weeks, and patients simply get frustrated and stop altogether. Side effects. We need to set clear expectations with our patients about what they can expect when they start a new medication. Is a side effect likely to go away? What are the red flags that should prompt them to stop the medication and call us? Many patients stop taking medication and don’t tell us until they come for their follow-up.

We need to set clear expectations with our patients about what they can expect when they start a new medication. Is a side effect likely to go away? What are the red flags that should prompt them to stop the medication and call us? Many patients stop taking medication and don’t tell us until they come for their follow-up. Forgetfulness . Many patients tell us they skip doses because they forget. If we can prescribe a once-a-day pill instead of one taken multiple times throughout the day, it can increase patient compliance.

. Many patients tell us they skip doses because they forget. If we can prescribe a once-a-day pill instead of one taken multiple times throughout the day, it can increase patient compliance. Busy schedules. We all are rushed these days. We rush to work to pick up the kids, do after-work activities and chores, and get home. Remembering to take medication is another thing to fit into this hectic schedule. Tips such as setting a notification on their mobile devices can make a difference, and leaving their pill bottle next to their toothbrush or using their coffeemaker can be helpful.

We all are rushed these days. We rush to work to pick up the kids, do after-work activities and chores, and get home. Remembering to take medication is another thing to fit into this hectic schedule. Tips such as setting a notification on their mobile devices can make a difference, and leaving their pill bottle next to their toothbrush or using their coffeemaker can be helpful. Inadequate information. I often encounter patients who don’t know why they are taking a certain medication, or they say their specialist told them to take it, so they did. Patients should understand what the medication is treating and why it is important. What condition is it treating, and what happens if a patient stops taking it? Certain medications may be antihypertensives but improve heart and kidney function. We can’t expect patients to be compliant if they are not convinced.

In our current medical environment, it seems we’re expected to do more with less time. However, proper education can often avert a patient’s non-compliance with our recommended treatments. Some patients will continue non-adherence with their medication, but we need to try our best. If we can’t convince our patients to take their meds, who will?