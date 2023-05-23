From CMSC’s Annual Meeting brochure:

The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) has entered the third decade of the 21st century with new and exciting programs, activities for members of the comprehensive care team, and innovative support for the Workforce of the Future. We are unique in our embrace of a “level playing field” for all as is made clear by: our emphasis on the comprehensive care team. Our flagship event is our Annual Meeting which reflects the input and participation of physicians, nursing professionals, advanced practice clinicians, pharmacists, rehabilitation and mental health specialists, advocates, and researchers.

MS creates challenges for both patients and healthcare providers. All of us face the difficulties associated with the physiological, psychological and cognitive changes all too common with the disease. We constantly search for additional interventions that will help maintain or improve the functional abilities of those living with multiple sclerosis. This meeting, with its lectures, clinical courses, symposia, and unique programs, will address many of these challenges and offer something for the new practitioner as well as the experienced MS specialist. The VA Centers of Excellence will provide attendees with a unique perspective about MS from the largest healthcare system in the United States while small-group sessions and special interest groups provide unique learning opportunities for all learners.

Take a look at the full program brochure: https://mscare.sharefile.com/share/view/s4c9c2fbc96d44111801adb0b94252e67