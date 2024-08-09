Why It’s Important to Discuss Sexual Health with Patients

Photo Credit: CalypsoArt

Sex is an indicator of a healthy lifestyle, so it’s important that physicians discuss sexual health with patients to ensure optimal patient wellness.

It’s human nature to blush when the topic of sex arises. However, as family physician and medical writer Kristen Fuller, MD, notes, sex is an indicator of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, so patients and physicians must include sexual health in their dialogues to ensure overall optimal patient wellness. There are many instances in which patients would tremendously benefit from discussing sexual health with their physicians.

Physicians have an obligation toward their patients when it comes to educating them on how medical complications might influence sexual wellness. Illnesses and physical challenges may not only affect a patient’s ability to engage in sexual activity—they may also affect a patient’s psychological well-being. Dr. Fuller notes that if a patient feels and looks different, sexual relations may be difficult for them, which might result in a quality-of-life decline.

According to Dr. Fuller, inadequate training in medical school has led to physicians feeling uneasy when it comes to bringing up the topic of sex during patient exams and consultations. This, in turn, renders physicians ill-equipped to address patients’ sexual health concerns when they are brought to light.

Dr. Fuller also notes bias, for example, physicians assuming older patients would not need to discuss their sexual health because they are not sexually active. Physicians should also not assume that patients are cis-gendered and heterosexual, leaving them untrained to handle a wide range of patient concerns for those not fitting into the categories above. For instance, a female patient who has a female partner would likely feel uncomfortable and unheard if their physician asked about birth control. Using gender-neutral words like “partner” can help physicians avoid offending patients with seemingly ignorant assumptions.

To create a comfortable environment for discussing patients’ sexual health, Dr. Fuller suggests making it routine so that it becomes normalized. Physicians should assure patients that anything they disclose will remain confidential. Using open-ended questions in physician-patient discussions can help to build safe and effective communication. Ultimately, patients do not expect their physicians to be sexual-health experts. However, many would benefit from and appreciate compassionate physicians who are open to discussing sexual wellness.