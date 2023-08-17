WNT1 Variants in OI/Osteoporosis: Genotypic and Phenotypic Spectrum & Pathogenesis in a Large Cohort

The following is a summary of “Genotypic and Phenotypic Spectrum and Pathogenesis of WNT1 Variants in a Large Cohort of Patients With OI/Osteoporosis,” published in the July 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Hu, et al.

Mutations in the WNT1 gene are known to be responsible for rare inherited disorders, such as osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) and early-onset osteoporosis (EOOP). However, due to the rarity of these conditions, the clinical characteristics and underlying mechanisms associated with WNT1 mutations still need to be better understood. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the spectrum of clinical features and genetic mutations related to WNT1-related OI/OP in a large cohort of patients. Additionally, they aimed to assess the treatment responses of these patients to bisphosphonates or denosumab. Furthermore, the molecular mechanisms involved in WNT1 variants were explored.

The study evaluated the phenotypes and genotypes of patients with WNT1-related OI/OP and examined their responses to treatment with bisphosphonates or denosumab. Additionally, they conducted various laboratory analyses, including Western blot analysis, quantitative polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and immunofluorescence staining, to assess the expression levels of WNT1, total β-catenin, and type I collagen in the bone or skin of one patient.

The study included 16 patients with 16 identified mutations in the WNT1 gene, among which a novel mutation was discovered. The types of WNT1 mutations were related to the skeletal phenotypes observed, with biallelic nonsense mutations or frameshift mutations associated with earlier fragility fractures and more severe skeletal manifestations. Investigators also identified rare comorbidities in this cohort, such as cerebral abnormalities, hematologic diseases, and pituitary adenoma. Treatment with bisphosphonates and denosumab significantly improved bone mineral density in the spine and proximal hip and reshaped compressed vertebrae in patients with WNT1 mutations. Furthermore, the study revealed a decreased level of β-catenin in the bone of one patient with specific WNT1 mutations with c.677C > T and c.502G > A, potentially shedding light on the underlying mechanisms responsible for WNT1-related skeletal phenotypes.

The study findings suggested that biallelic nonsense mutations or frameshift mutations in the WNT1 gene can lead to earlier fragility fractures and more severe skeletal manifestations in patients with OI and EOOP. The study also indicated that reduced osteogenic activity resulting from the downregulation of the WNT pathway could be a potential pathogenic mechanism for WNT1-related OI and EOOP.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article/108/7/1776/6967739