SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Workflow efficiencies for flexible cystoscopy: comparing single-use vs reusable cystoscopes.

Mar 07, 2024

Contributors: Ian Haislip, Dinah Rindorf, Christina Cool, Brittany Tester

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Ian Haislip

    Ambu USA, Health Economist, 6271 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 200, Columbia, MD, 21046, USA. ianh@ambu.com.

    Dinah Rindorf

    Ambu A/S, Ballerup, Denmark.

    Christina Cool

    Ambu USA, Health Economist, 6271 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 200, Columbia, MD, 21046, USA.

    Ambu USA, Columbia, MD, USA.

    Brittany Tester

    Regional Urology, Shreveport, LA, USA.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement