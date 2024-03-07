Workflow efficiencies for flexible cystoscopy: comparing single-use vs reusable cystoscopes.

Flexible cystoscopy is a common procedure to diagnose and treat lower urinary tract conditions. Single-use cystoscopes have been introduced to eliminate time-consuming reprocessing and costly repairs. We compared the hands-on labor time differences between flexible reusable cystoscopes versus Ambu’s aScope™ 4 Cysto (aS4C) at a large urology Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC).

Reusable and single-use cystoscopy procedures were shadowed for timestamp collection for setup and breakdown. A subset of reusable cystoscopes were followed through the reprocessing cycle. T-tests were calculated to measure the significance between groups.

The average hands-on time necessary for reusable cystoscope preparation, breakdown, and pre-cleaning was 4’53″. Of this, 2’53″ were required for preparation, while 2’0″ were required for breakdown and pre-cleaning. The average hands-on time for reprocessing for reusable was 7’1″ per cycle. The total time for single-use scopes was 2’22″. Of this, 1’36″ was needed for single-use preparation, and 45 s for breakdown. Compared to reusable cystoscopes, single-use cystoscopes significantly reduced pre and post-procedure hands-on labor time by 2’31”, or 48%. When including reprocessing, total hands-on time was 80% greater for reusable than single-use cystoscopes.

Single-use cystoscopes significantly reduced hands-on labor time compared to reusable cystoscopes. On average, the facility saw a reduction of 2’31″ per cystoscope for each procedure. This translates to 20 additional minutes gained per day, based on an 8 procedures per day. Utilizing single-use cystoscopes enabled the facility to reduce patient wait times, decrease turnaround times, and free up staff time.

