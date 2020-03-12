Stress at work is a specific type of stress arising from the work environment. Stress of the medical staff has been investigated in recent years by the medical institutions of different countries. The aim of this study was to examine the stress levels in medical staff of Department of Cardiac Surgery and Center of emergency medicine (CEM) in the Clinical settings, and to compare them.

We conducted a cross-sectional study which included 55 patients between 21 and 50 years of age. The study group consisted of 30 employees from the Department of Cardiac Surgery of Mostar University Clinical Hospital, while the control group comprised 25 employees from the CEM. Research instruments were the Occupational Stress Questionnaire for Hospital Health Care Workers (OSQ-HHCW), General Health Questionnaire (GHQ 28) and a Stress MGMT-TEST A.

The subjects from the control group had significantly higher stress experience in “bombing” with new information (p=0.028), unavailability of literature (p=0.039), poor communication with superiors (p<0.001), conflicts with patients (p=0.042) and inappropriate public criticism (p=0.007). The highest stress level showed F1 group of stressors, concerning the organization of work and funding. CEM employees had statistically significantly higher level of stress on public criticism and lawsuits compared to the study group (p=0.013), as well as higher score on the anxiety/insomnia subscale (p<0.001), social dysfunction scale (p=0.002) and on the depression subscale (p<0.001).

Stressors from the group of organizational factors have proven to be the most common stressors in both groups. However, in some areas within the impact of workplace stress, CEM employees had significantly greater vulnerability compared to employees of the Department of cardiac surgery. Further studies are needed to establish the frequency and intensity of stress among health professionals, and to clearly determine the risk factors for its development.

