THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), parents reported worsened ADHD behaviors during the COVID-19 outbreak, with children’s and parents’ moods positively associated with behavior, according to research published online in the June issue of the Asian Journal of Psychiatry.

Jinsong Zhang, from Xinhua Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, and colleagues examined the mental health-related conditions of children with ADHD during the COVID-19 outbreak by surveying 241 parents of school-aged children with an ADHD diagnosis. Parents rated their children’s ADHD behaviors during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The researchers found that compared with their normal state, the average of children’s ADHD behaviors was significantly worsened. Children’s overall mood (B = 0.17), parents’ overall mood state (B = 0.13), and children’s study time (B = −0.09) significantly predicted children’s ADHD behaviors.

“Consistent with previous studies, we found children’s negative mood state was associated with ADHD symptoms. Our results showed that parent’s mood state also impact children’s ADHD symptom,” the authors write. “Our results have significant clinical implication in placing the importance of treatment and control of negative mood.”

Abstract/Full Text

