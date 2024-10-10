Wound With Maggot Formation











Click on the image to enlarge

What Do You Think?

Patient Case

The patient presents with a chronic infected wound that has developed maggot formation. Bone conditions are currently being evaluated to rule out osteomyelitis. Fortunately, the patient is not diabetic, and there is no indication of bone involvement. Due to the chronic nature of the wound, it appears likely that vascular insufficiency may be contributing to the issue. The plan is to begin with debridement of the wound and follow up with honey-based therapy, which will be applied consistently moving forward. There is no precise history available for this case.

Next Steps