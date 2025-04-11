Wrist and Waist ActiGraph Comparison in Patients With Peritoneal Dialysis

Photo Credit: stokkurs

The following is a summary of “Physical activity and sedentary behavior in peritoneal dialysis patients: a comparative analysis of ActiGraph GT3X data collected via wrist and waist with placement-specific cut-points,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Nephrology by Chu et al.

Accelerometers are widely used to measure activity in patients with dialysis. Validating device placement ensures accurate and reliable data.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to compare wrist- and waist-worn ActiGraph GT3X accelerometers using placement-specific cut-points in patients with peritoneal dialysis.

They conducted a cross-sectional study with 31 participants wearing ActiGraph GT3X devices on the right waist and nondominant wrist for 7 days. Data were processed using ActiLife v6.13.3 and analyzed with intraclass correlation coefficients (ICC), limits of agreement, and a 90% equivalence test within a ±10% threshold.

The results showed sedentary time was equivalent between devices (ICC 0.98; 95% CI 0.97–0.99; ratio 1.0; 90% CI 0.9–1.0). Light-intensity activity showed good agreement (ICC 0.76), but waist estimates exceeded equivalence (ratio 1.4; 90% CI 1.2–1.6). Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) was lower on the waist (Ln ratio 0.3; 90% CI 0.1–0.4).

Investigators found that placement-specific cut-points did not ensure equivalence between wrist- and waist-worn devices. They emphasized the need for consistent accelerometer placement for reliable activity monitoring in patients with peritoneal dialysis.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-025-04100-8