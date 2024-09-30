SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Xerostomia and Salivary Dysfunction in Patients With Diabetes Mellitus. A Cross-Sectional Study.

Sep 30, 2024

Experts: Isabel Sánchez Garrido,Lucía Ramírez,Marta Muñoz Corcuera,Estela Garrido,Lorenzo Sánchez,María Luisa Martínez Acitores,Gonzalo Hernández,Rosa María López-Pintor

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Isabel Sánchez Garrido

    ORALMED Research Group, Department of Dental Clinical Specialties, Faculty of Odontology, Complutense University, Madrid, Spain.

    Lucía Ramírez

    ORALMED Research Group, Department of Dental Clinical Specialties, Faculty of Odontology, Complutense University, Madrid, Spain.

    Marta Muñoz Corcuera

    Department of Clinical Dentistry, School of Biomedical Science, European University of Madrid, Madrid, Spain.

    Estela Garrido

    Canal de Panama Health-Care Centre, Madrid, Spain.

    Lorenzo Sánchez

    Internal Medicine Service, University Hospital of Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Spain.

    María Luisa Martínez Acitores

    Adelfas Health-Care Centre, Madrid, Spain.

    Gonzalo Hernández

    ORALMED Research Group, Department of Dental Clinical Specialties, Faculty of Odontology, Complutense University, Madrid, Spain.

    Rosa María López-Pintor

    ORALMED Research Group, Department of Dental Clinical Specialties, Faculty of Odontology, Complutense University, Madrid, Spain.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement