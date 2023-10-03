Yoga May Aid Heart Failure Outcomes When Added to Optimal Medical Therapy

MONDAY, Oct. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Yoga therapy may improve physical well-being and left ventricular function among heart failure patients on guideline-directed optimal medical therapy, according to a study presented at the American College of Cardiology Asia 2023 conference, held from Sept. 29 to 30 in Manila, Philippines.

Ajit Singh, Ph.D., from Kasturba Medical College and Hospital in Manipal, India, and colleagues assessed the long-term impact of yoga on heart failure outcomes compared to standard care. The analysis included 75 heart failure patients (New York Heart Association class III or less) who underwent coronary intervention, revascularization, or device therapy within the past six months to one year while continuing guideline-directed optimal medical therapy.

The researchers observed no significant differences between the yoga and standard care group with respect to echocardiographic parameters. However, in both groups, the echocardiographic parameters significantly improved from baseline to six months and one year. Yoga was associated with substantial improvement in functional outcome (New York Heart Association classes) at follow-up.

“This study proves that the addition of yoga therapy to standard medical management of heart failure leads to an improvement in left ventricular systolic function and quality of life in heart failure patients,” Singh said in a statement. “Hence, yoga therapy may improve physical well-being and left ventricular function among heart failure patients on guideline-directed optimal medical therapy.”

