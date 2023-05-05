The following is a summary of “Underage E-Cigarette Purchasing and Vaping Progression Among Young Adults,” published in the February 2023 issue of the Adolescent Health by Harlow et al.

Nonetheless, many young adults under 21 still buy e-cigarettes from retail establishments in habits they compared those who reported owning and purchasing, which may enhance their risk of continuing usage due to increased access to vaping goods and point-of-sale marketing. All-time users of electronic cigarettes among Los Angeles’s young adults (N = 1,029) aged 18 to 20 serve as the data source. Adjusting for previous vaping habits, we compared those who reported owning and purchasing e-cigarettes versus those who reported owning but never purchasing.

They used additional models to see whether correlations varied by purchase location or product type among youth who vaped. Baseline results showed that 332 people (32%) had bought electronic cigarettes. In contrast, 227 people (22% of the sample) had used electronic cigarettes but never bought them, and 470 people (46%) had never used them. Those who had purchased their e-cigarettes were more likely to report using them in the past month (rate ratio [RR] = 2.97; 95% CI [95% CI]: 2.15-4.09), to report vaping more than once per day (RR: 2.58; 95% CI [95% CI]: 2.12-3.14), to report vaping more than once per day (RR: 1.90; 95% CI [95% CI]: 1.61-2.23 (vs. Never owned).

Those who bought JUULs or other pod mods had the highest rates of nicotine addiction. Individuals who obtained e-cigarettes as minors vaped furiously and had greater vaping dependence. By limiting the number of places where minors may buy electronic cigarettes, lawmakers may be able to slow the rate at which individuals at the highest risk of addiction take up the habit.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1054139X22006899