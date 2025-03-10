Young COPD Highlights Critical Need for Improved Diagnosis

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Three Spots

Young COPD, referring to cases of COPD that occur in people aged 20–50 years, is often overlooked in research and clinical practice according to a new study.

COPD is a significant global health challenge, traditionally associated with older populations, according to a team of study authors. However, “young COPD” refers to cases that occur in people aged 20–50 years, a group often overlooked in research and clinical practice.

With lung function peaking between ages 20 and 25, early-onset COPD underscores the importance of identifying and managing the disease in younger populations. Despite declines in age-standardized prevalence (ASPR), incidence (ASIR), death (ASDR), and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) rates, the global burden remains substantial, highlighting the need for targeted interventions.

Using data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021, the study authors evaluated the global, regional, and national burden of young COPD from 1990–2021. In 2021, according to the data presented online in BMC Public Health, there were 30.4 million young COPD cases globally, with Oceania exhibiting the highest burden in terms of ASPR, ASDR, and DALYs. Notably, prevalence and mortality rates showed a consistent downward trend across all age groups, attributed to improved public health policies and smoking cessation efforts. However, the absolute number of cases has increased due to population growth. The Caribbean experienced significant increases in ASPR and ASIR, likely linked to smoking prevalence, air pollution, and fragmented healthcare systems.

Risk factors for young COPD include household air pollution (20.4%), ambient particulate matter pollution (17.9%), and smoking (13.5%). The researchers noted gender differences, with males showing higher prevalence overall, likely due to smoking habits, while younger females demonstrated greater susceptibility to COPD, possibly linked to higher vulnerability to cigarette smoke.

According to the authors, screening criteria should prioritize patients with risk factors such as adolescent smoking, household air pollution, or a family history of COPD. Universal access to lung function testing, especially in underserved regions, is crucial to address underdiagnosis, a persistent issue even in high-income countries.

Efforts to improve air quality and reduce smoking rates remain vital. Although global initiatives like the Clean Air Act and WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control have yielded progress, challenges persist, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where household air pollution from solid fuels remains widespread. Public health campaigns should also raise awareness of young COPD among healthcare professionals and the general population to encourage earlier diagnosis and intervention.