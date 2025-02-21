Younger People Open to Self-Collected Testing for Sexually Transmitted Infections

THURSDAY, Feb. 20, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Self-collected testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) appears to be acceptable to adolescents and young adults, according to a study published online in the March issue of the Journal of Adolescent Health.

Jayelin N. Parker, M.P.H., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues analyzed adolescent and young adult perspectives on using STI self-collection kits. The analysis included text message survey responses from 763 participants.

The researchers found that most (91.1 percent) participants would use free STI self-collection kits. Among the 5.9 percent of participants who would not use an STI self-collection kit, reported concerns included test result accuracy and discomfort with specimen collection.

“There is an urgent need to prioritize and increase the accessibility of sexually transmitted infection testing among youth,” senior author Okeoma Mmeje, M.D., M.P.H., also from the University of Michigan, said in a statement. “STI self-collection is an effective alternative that addresses barriers that often deter this population from seeking traditional reproductive health care services. The autonomy and confidentiality offered through this option may empower young people to take charge of their sexual health without fear of judgment or social stigma.”

