Zepbound Now Available Through Hims AND Hers

WEDNESDAY, April 2, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The telehealth company Hims & Hers Health is expanding its weight-loss offerings by adding new medications to its platform.

The company said Tuesday it now provides access to Zepbound, a brand-name version of the drug tirzepatide, as well as to generic liraglutide.

Zepbound is made by drugmaker Eli Lilly. While Hims & Hers offers it for $1,899 per month, Lilly said the price on its own LillyDirect platform starts at $349 for self-paying customers. With insurance, some patients may pay as little as $25, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal.

Other medications for weight loss on the Hims & Hers platform include Ozempic and Wegovy, priced at $1,799 and $1,999 per month, respectively.

“We’ve now expanded that choice even further by adding access to generic liraglutide and branded tirzepatide through our platform,” Hims & Hers said.

Lilly said it has no official connection with Hims & Hers.

Hims & Hers said it plans to keep expanding its offerings to help people find the treatment that works best for them.

“All of this is part of our long-term commitment to build the most comprehensive and personalized digital health platform for weight loss and beyond,” Hims & Hers noted.

The company’s weight-loss business is growing fast. Hims & Hers expects at least $725 million in revenue from its weight-loss services alone in 2025.

In 2023, the company brought in nearly $1.5 billion from more than 2 million customers.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company launched an oral weight-loss program, reaching $100 million in revenue in just seven months.

It added GLP-1 drugs like tirzepatide in mid-2024, which brought in about $225 million more that year.

In February, CEO Andrew Dudum said 200,000 new customers joined the platform for weight-loss help over the past year.

Chief Financial Officer Yemi Okupe added, “consumers are very motivated to lose weight and have a holistic platform to do so.”

