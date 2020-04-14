The aim of this study was to assess concentration of zinc (Zn), copper (Cu), and sirtuin 1 (SIRT1) in serum of women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and their relationships with glucose metabolism parameters. The study included 76 women with PCOS aged between 17 and 39 years old. The blood was collected according to the routine procedure during the follicular phase. Zn and Cu concentrations were performed by flame atomic absorption spectrometry (FAAS). Glucose concentration was estimated by colorimetric methods. Insulin (INs) concentration was determined by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. SIRT1 concentration was determined using commercial test. We found higher Cu concentration and Cu/Zn value in the serum of women with PCOS with overweight/obesity. Early stage of insulin resistance (IR) in the group of women with PCOS affected on higher Cu concentration and Cu/Zn value. However, increased value of body mass index, waist-hip ratio and homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) was not associated with changes in Zn and SIRT1 concentration. Further disturbances in glucose metabolic parameters in the blood of women with PCOS were intensified by overweight/obesity and IR. Overweight/obesity and IR in the women with PCOS increase disorders in Cu homeostasis and glucose metabolism parameters.

