For a study, researchers sought to determine if the number of comorbidities affects the outcome measures in patients with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) after 2 years of follow-up and to determine if the number of comorbidities impacted the retention rate of the initial anti-TNF. Investigators conducted an observational and prospective study in the REGISPONSER-AS registry over 2 years. The patients were separated into 3 groups based on the number of comorbidities they had at the start of the study (0, 1, or ≥2). The comorbidities and the Patient-Reported Outcomes (PRO) scores were evaluated using linear regression models adjusted for disease duration, age, sex, and smoking. Over 2 years of follow-up, the impact of the number of comorbidities on PROs was assessed using mixed models for repeated measures adjusted for disease duration, age, sex, and smoking. Finally, a log-rank test was used to compare the retention rates of the initial anti-TNF antibody in the 3 groups. Patients with 2 or more comorbidities had higher Global VAS, BASDAI, ASDAS, and BASFI ratings at baseline and during the 2-year follow-up period, and worse scores on the physical component of the SF12. In addition, patients with 2 or more comorbidities had a higher likelihood of discontinuing the first anti-TNF than patients in the other groups (38.2% vs 26.6% vs 25.4% for 2 comorbidities, 0 and 1 comorbidity, respectively). However, the differences were not significant (log-rank test: p-value=0.180). After 2 years of follow-up, patients with AS who had 2 or more comorbidities had lower scores on the outcome measures test and a higher likelihood of discontinuing the first anti-TNF.

Source:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0049017221002316