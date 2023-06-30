SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


magnifying glass, glasses, Insurance Policy, photo, malpractice, personal injury

What Influences Physician Malpractice Insurance Rates?

Jan 2, 2024 | Business of Medicine,Practice Management

No matter what, physicians must remember that quality malpractice insurance is never a substitute for superb medical care and risk management. Best practices dictate...

Read More
Cropped Building trust, graphic image of machines building the word trust

Why Physicians Need to Build Patient Trust to Obtain More Quality Digital Data

Dec 26, 2023 | Business of Medicine,Practice Management

Healthcare providers need patient data to provide the best care; however, patients are increasingly wary of providing this data. Here’s how to build trust. Patients...

Read More
Datamining Businessman hand touching data mining icon on VR screen

Confronting the Threat of Datamining-Based Fraud Investigations

Dec 12, 2023 | Business of Medicine,Medical Law,Practice Management

The Department of Justice employs datamining to find physicians they suspect have committed acts of fraudulence or malpractice. Here’s what they look for. Today’s...

Read More
thumbs down no negative dislike gloves

How to Say “No” to Patients & Maintain a Solid Relationship

Nov 14, 2023 | Business of Medicine,Practice Management

Physicians must remember they took an oath to “do no harm” and must act in accordance with it, even if their choices do not meet a patient’s preferences. Professionals...

Read More
social media phone Facebook Twitter

How Physicians Can Engage in Social Media Use Without Inviting a Malpractice Suit

Nov 7, 2023 | Business of Medicine,Medical Law

Maintaining the utmost professionalism on social media apps is essential for physicians. Social media impacts many people’s careers, and physicians are no exception....

Read More
Female doctor woman physician mask

Healthcare Organizations Can Do More for Women Leaders in Academic Medicine

Oct 31, 2023 | Business of Medicine,Careers

Women are underrepresented in leadership positions across a wide range of industries, and medicine is no exception. Although the number of women in full-time faculty...

Read More
question mark

Is There Space for Physicians and Nurses to Both Claim ‘Doctor’?

Oct 26, 2023 | Business of Medicine,Careers

The healthcare arena’s figurative boxing match between physicians and nurses over who besides those with Medical Doctor (MD) or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) can...

Read More
physician retirement doctor aging

Common Myths About Physician Retirement

Oct 24, 2023 | Business of Medicine,Finance

The growing number of physicians approaching retirement age face a plethora of misinformation pertaining to retirement planning. Some people suggest hard “no’s” on...

Read More

How to Request a Raise

Oct 17, 2023 | Business of Medicine,Careers

Physicians devote a tremendous amount of time and energy to their work, often without fairly valued compensation. As such, doctors often find themselves in the awkward...

Read More
