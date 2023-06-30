Improving Sleep Patterns May Prevent Cardiovascular Disease Progression
Researchers examining sleep patterns observe a varied and complex progression of cardiac deterioration from baseline health to first cardiovascular disease. The complex...
Researchers examining sleep patterns observe a varied and complex progression of cardiac deterioration from baseline health to first cardiovascular disease. The complex...
The top curated articles, handpicked by our editors to deliver the most compelling and valuable content.
Training on social media safety for pediatricians improved rates of patient counseling on the topic and adolescents’ social media behavior. “This study arose, in pa...
Optimizing modifiable CVD risk factors management offers an opportunity to address the leading cause of noncancer mortality for survivors of breast cancer. A majority o...
Advances in knowledge and techniques improved postoperative liver transplant outcomes, but optimizing re-liver transplant outcomes requires further research. Initial li...
Most patients with lower genitourinary tract symptoms are not tested for STIs, even those with conditions known to be caused by these infections. “Adolescents and you...
Your trusted source for expert medical insights and information, authored by dedicated physicians and other healthcare professionals.
Obesity and poor sleep have a compounding relationship that produces non-favorable long-term health outcomes. Recognizing this relationship and implementing strategies that address it enhance patients’ chances of a happier, healthier life.
In our present age, there seems to be more misinformation available than actual medical data. Just doing an internet search on any number of topics can lead to scrolling through pages of fal...
The fictional story of Greg, an overzealous hospital loss prevention manager, facing a chaotic Christmas Eve after accusing a sly co-worker of theft. Greg was the depar...
Condition Spotlights include a collection of feature articles, study abstracts, and other resources all focused on a specific disease or condition.
A collection of feature articles, study abstracts, and other resources all focused on lung cancer biomarkers.
A collection of feature articles, study abstracts, and other resources all focused on prostate cancer.
A collection of feature articles, study abstracts, and additional resources all focused on tardive dyskinesia (TD).
The latest news from key medical conferences, including features, abstracts, information about the conference, and more.
Continuing education with complimentary courses for physicians, physician assistants and nurses.
"My mother told me to always listen to my heart."
"Mr. Claus, tests indicate your blood is 95% milk and cookies."
"He swallowed some of his acrylic paints and now he's artsy fartsy."
"I'm always short at the end of the month."
“I don’t know why Doc, but I always feel anxious around Thanksgiving!”
"I'm afraid so, Fred - your kidneys and bladder are full of stones."
"My mother told me to always listen to my heart."
"Mr. Claus, tests indicate your blood is 95% milk and cookies."
"He swallowed some of his acrylic paints and now he's artsy fartsy."
"I'm always short at the end of the month."
“I don’t know why Doc, but I always feel anxious around Thanksgiving!”
"I'm afraid so, Fred - your kidneys and bladder are full of stones."
No matter what, physicians must remember that quality malpractice insurance is never a substitute for superb medical care and risk management. Best practices dictate...
Healthcare providers need patient data to provide the best care; however, patients are increasingly wary of providing this data. Here’s how to build trust. Patients...
The Department of Justice employs datamining to find physicians they suspect have committed acts of fraudulence or malpractice. Here’s what they look for. Today’s...
Physicians must remember they took an oath to “do no harm” and must act in accordance with it, even if their choices do not meet a patient’s preferences. Professionals...
Maintaining the utmost professionalism on social media apps is essential for physicians. Social media impacts many people’s careers, and physicians are no exception....
Women are underrepresented in leadership positions across a wide range of industries, and medicine is no exception. Although the number of women in full-time faculty...
The healthcare arena’s figurative boxing match between physicians and nurses over who besides those with Medical Doctor (MD) or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) can...
The growing number of physicians approaching retirement age face a plethora of misinformation pertaining to retirement planning. Some people suggest hard “no’s” on...
Physicians devote a tremendous amount of time and energy to their work, often without fairly valued compensation. As such, doctors often find themselves in the awkward...
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 3, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A novel sequential bilateral neurostimulation protocol has the potential to improve treatment-resistant major depressive disorder (TR-MDD), according to a letter published in the November issue of Brain...
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 3, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Most women report that their clinicians counsel them about breast density, according to a study published online Nov. 27 in JAMA Network Open.Nancy R. Kressin, Ph.D., from Boston University School of Medicine, and...
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 3, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Both men and women favor a more projected male buttock with a more pronounced contour, according to a study published in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.Tejas Kollu, from Albany Medical...
THURSDAY, Jan. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel), a chimeric...
THURSDAY, Jan. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Across European populations, an artificial...
THURSDAY, Jan. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Among women with more than one child, those who had...
THURSDAY, Jan. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Warfarin use after bioprosthetic surgical aortic...
THURSDAY, Jan. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Many women appear to have marginal or low...
To tackle America’s gun problem, a growing number of states are using Medicaid dollars to...
THURSDAY, Jan. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For children born with neonatal listeriosis, 66...
THURSDAY, Jan. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- An intervention that replaces biomass fuel (e.g.,...
THURSDAY, Jan. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with Alzheimer disease and other related...
THURSDAY, Jan. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Radon exposure is associated with an increased risk...
THURSDAY, Jan. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Hormonal contraceptive (HC) use affects women's...
Insights from the leaders in medical research, trending topics in clinical medicine, and perspectives from your colleagues.
Subscribe to our free Newsletters to receive weekly emails, and even get a laugh or two from our medical cartoons.