DOCTOR’S VOICE

For the Good of the Physician-Patient Relationship

Finding Work-Life Balance as a Physician

Insights on how physicians can find work-life balance, weighing work life and personal lifestyle to ensure an excellent quality of life for themselves. In returning to ...

From The Editor

Patient Encounters in the Produce Aisle

Patient encounters outside of our practices can be awkward. Here's advice on what to do when a patient appears next to you, ready to converse. We’ve all had those sit...

CONDITION SPOTLIGHTS

Blood cells under a microscope, 3d render. Blood cells, on the background of veins.

Condition Spotlight: Iron Deficiency & Heart Failure

A collection of feature articles, study abstracts, and other resources all focused on iron deficiency and heart failure.

COPD medical concept. Wooden cubes with the inscription 'COPD - chronic obstructive pulmonary disease', stethoscope. Beautiful wooden background. Copy space.

Condition Spotlight: COPD

Condition Spotlight: COPD

A collection of feature articles, study abstracts, and other resources all focused on COPD.

Urologist consultation for male patient, prostate, cancer, prostatitis, oncology, urology, photo

Condition Spotlight: Prostate Cancer

Condition Spotlight: Prostate Cancer

A collection of feature articles, study abstracts, and other resources all focused on prostate cancer.

COPD medical concept. Wooden cubes with the inscription 'COPD - chronic obstructive pulmonary disease', stethoscope. Beautiful wooden background. Copy space.

Condition Spotlight: Endometrial Cancer

Condition Spotlight: Endometrial Cancer

A collection of feature articles, study abstracts, and other resources all focused on endometrial cancer.

MEETING BRIEFS

Peer to Peer 

Blood cells under a microscope, 3d render. Blood cells, on the background of veins.

Peer to Peer: COPD and Asthma

Peer to Peer: COPD and Asthma

Physician’s Weekly-created content featuring key opinion leaders sharing their perspectives on COPD and asthma from different vantage points.

COPD medical concept. Wooden cubes with the inscription 'COPD - chronic obstructive pulmonary disease', stethoscope. Beautiful wooden background. Copy space.

Peer To Peer: Advanced HCC

Peer To Peer: Advanced HCC

Physician’s Weekly created content featuring key opinion leaders sharing their perspectives on an important topic from different vantage points.

IBS-C, intestines, gut

Peer To Peer: IBS-C

Physician’s Weekly-created content featuring key opinion leaders sharing their perspectives on IBS-C from different vantage points.

COPD medical concept. Wooden cubes with the inscription 'COPD - chronic obstructive pulmonary disease', stethoscope. Beautiful wooden background. Copy space.

Peer To Peer: Crohn's Disease

Peer To Peer: Crohn’s Disease

Physician’s Weekly-created content featuring key opinion leaders sharing their perspectives on Crohn’s disease from different vantage points.

PW PODCAST

CARTOONS

Thinking Beyond Opioids: Proactive Ways to Address Pain in Patients With IBD
Goose Bumps, goose on exam bed, chicken pox

Goose Bumps

Goose Bumps

"I'm afraid they're not goose bumps - it's chicken pox."

PW PODCASTS

Thinking Beyond Opioids: Proactive Ways to Address Pain in Patients With IBD

CARTOONS

BUSINESS OF MEDICINE

medicine-doctor-holding-piggy-bank-investing-for-physicians

How Physicians Can Make Savvy Investment Decisions

by | Aug 12, 2024 | Business of Medicine,Finance | 0 Comments

Dr. Taylor provides insights on how physicians can set themselves up for financial success outside of their careers by investing their money wisely. Many physicians...

mouth-made-of-red-zipper-on-pink-background-concept-of-violence-against-women

Why It’s Important to Discuss Sexual Health with Patients

by | Aug 9, 2024 | Business of Medicine,Practice Management | 0 Comments

Sex is an indicator of a healthy lifestyle, so it's important that physicians discuss sexual health with patients to ensure optimal patient wellness. It's human nature...

artificial-intelligence-AI- streamline-coding-process-revenue-capture

How AI-Driven Coding Streamlines Processes and Improves Revenue Capture

by | Aug 6, 2024 | Business of Medicine,Finance | 0 Comments

AI-driven coding can streamline processes, providing patients with an improved experience and allowing physicians to optimally capture revenue. Many industries find...

abuse, abused, trauma, Sad desperate grieving crying woman with folded hands and tears eyes during trouble, life difficulties, depression and emotional problems, Sad desperate grieving crying woman with folded hands and tears eyes during trouble, life difficulties, depression and emotional problems, trauma-informed approach

How to Use the Trauma-Informed Approach

How to Use the Trauma-Informed Approach

by | Jul 30, 2024 | Business of Medicine,Practice Management | 0 Comments

Part two of a conversation with Alex McDonald, MD, and Erika Roshanravan, MD, about trauma-informed approach to healthcare. This is the second part of a series based on...

trauma-informed approach, Trauma informed care with understanding about health tiny person

What Is the Trauma-Informed Approach?

What Is the Trauma-Informed Approach?

by | Jul 29, 2024 | Business of Medicine,Practice Management | 0 Comments

A two-part conversation with Alex McDonald, MD, and Erika Roshanravan, MD, about trauma-informed approach to healthcare. PW Editorial Board member and columnist Alex...

abstract mobile internet web communication security misinformation laptop online, photo

How Physicians Can Respond to Medical Misinformation Permeating the Internet

by | Jul 26, 2024 | Business of Medicine | 0 Comments

When patients look online for answers to medical questions, healthcare providers must ensure their patients act upon science-backed medical information. Many people...

Different inequal career opportunities between businesswoman and businessman. gender disparity, inequality , Gender Disparities in Academic Publishing

Addressing Gender Disparities in Academic Publishing

Addressing Gender Disparities in Academic Publishing

by | Jul 25, 2024 | Business of Medicine,Careers | 0 Comments

Female physicians and researchers seeking to enter the academic publishing arena consistently face fewer opportunities compared with their male counterparts. Although...

medical law, jail, arrest, malpractice, medmal, Scope of Statutes and the Intent Standards for Violations

Why Physicians Must Understand the Scope of Statutes and the Intent Standards for Violations

by | Jul 22, 2024 | Business of Medicine,Medical Law | 0 Comments

Physician knowledge of the Scope of Statutes and the Intent Standards for Violations is a vital part of achieving and maintaining a thriving, successful career. For...

Cyberattacks on Healthcare Data Systems, hooded group of hackers. Internet, cyber crime, cyber attack, system breaking and malware concept. Dark face. Digital binary code on background. Malware, phishing

Protecting Patient Data: Physician's Guide to Preparing for Cyberattacks on Healthcare Data Systems

Protecting Patient Data: Physician’s Guide to Preparing for Cyberattacks on Healthcare Data Systems

by | Jul 18, 2024 | Business of Medicine,Practice Management | 0 Comments

By enhancing cybersecurity, physicians can safeguard patient data against cyberattacks on healthcare data systems. Proactive initiatives provide the strongest defense....

SPECIALTIES

CARDIOLOGY
DERMATOLOGY
ENDOCRINOLOGY
INFECTIOUS DISEASE
NEUROLOGY
ONCOLOGY/HEMATOLOGY
PULMONOLOGY
PRIMARY CARE

NEWS

