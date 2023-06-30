Q&A: Addressing Recreational Exercise and AF Risk Per Updated HCM Guidelines
Matthew Budoff, MD, reviews key points from the 2024 HCM guidelines, including recreational exercise, AF, and ICD risks, and discusses the possible impacts. Recreationa...
The risk for disease progression, thrombosis, and mortality in essential thrombocythemia can be predicted with “readily available” patient information. The risk for...
Older adults with COPD represent a significant portion of patients hospitalized with RSV-related illness, and can benefit substantially from preventive care. Older adul...
A recent review outlines the factors influencing activity and exercise capacity in COPD, and offers clinicians practical recommendations for improved care. A ...
SAGE and BrainTest are free, self-administered, and efficiently help primary care providers with early cognitive impairment detection. The free, downloadable ...
Strategies physicians can use to help patients navigate their physical activity routines and to understand the importance of physical activity in their lives.
Insights on how physicians can find work-life balance, weighing work life and personal lifestyle to ensure an excellent quality of life for themselves. In returning to ...
Patient encounters outside of our practices can be awkward. Here's advice on what to do when a patient appears next to you, ready to converse. We’ve all had those sit...
"I'm afraid they're not goose bumps - it's chicken pox."
You voted, we tallied, and we’ve got a winner! Think you could have done better? Enter our next PW Cartoon Caption Contest!
Dr. Taylor provides insights on how physicians can set themselves up for financial success outside of their careers by investing their money wisely. Many physicians...
Sex is an indicator of a healthy lifestyle, so it's important that physicians discuss sexual health with patients to ensure optimal patient wellness. It's human nature...
AI-driven coding can streamline processes, providing patients with an improved experience and allowing physicians to optimally capture revenue. Many industries find...
Part two of a conversation with Alex McDonald, MD, and Erika Roshanravan, MD, about trauma-informed approach to healthcare. This is the second part of a series based on...
A two-part conversation with Alex McDonald, MD, and Erika Roshanravan, MD, about trauma-informed approach to healthcare. PW Editorial Board member and columnist Alex...
When patients look online for answers to medical questions, healthcare providers must ensure their patients act upon science-backed medical information. Many people...
Female physicians and researchers seeking to enter the academic publishing arena consistently face fewer opportunities compared with their male counterparts. Although...
Physician knowledge of the Scope of Statutes and the Intent Standards for Violations is a vital part of achieving and maintaining a thriving, successful career. For...
By enhancing cybersecurity, physicians can safeguard patient data against cyberattacks on healthcare data systems. Proactive initiatives provide the strongest defense....
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 14, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Fish oil seems to counteract genetic predisposition to high cholesterol, according to a study published online July 15 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.Yitang Sun, Ph.D., from the Franklin College of...
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 14, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Most clinicians show positive attitudes toward education in climate change, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in JAMA Network Open.Wynne Armand, M.D., from the Center for the Environment and Health at...
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 14, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Among U.S. adults with diabetes, cannabis use in the past month increased by 33.7 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to a research letter published online July 22 in Diabetes Care.Benjamin H. Han, M.D., M.P.H., from...
THURSDAY, Aug. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Early-childhood tablet use may contribute to a...
THURSDAY, Aug. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Even in early stages of Alzheimer disease (AD),...
THURSDAY, Aug. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals with chronic noncancer pain (CNCP)...
THURSDAY, Aug. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Medications for attention-deficit/hyperactivity...
THURSDAY, Aug. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Even individuals with a high genetic risk for type...
The Host Julie Rovner KFF Health News @jrovner Read Julie's stories. Julie Rovner is chief...
THURSDAY, Aug. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administration said Thursday that it has...
THURSDAY, Aug. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Self-reported alcohol use appears to be associated...
THURSDAY, Aug. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- No longer meeting diagnostic criteria for...
THURSDAY, Aug. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Racial and ethnic differences exist in...
THURSDAY, Aug. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Iron deficiency (ID) is common in an American...
