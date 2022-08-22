Virtual healthcare has taken its rightful place in our lives and isn’t going away anytime soon. However, some clinicians still hesitate when it comes to viewing telehealth-based services as permanent and are trying to figure out if it’s worth investing time and effort into them.

To help you decide whether you should offer online services on a regular basis, we’ve presented seven ways in which telemedicine implementation can benefit you and your patients.

1. Greater accessibility for patients

According to a McKinsey survey, there are significant shortages of primary and secondary care physicians and therapists in some parts of the United States, making it difficult for patients living in rural areas to access necessary care. The risk for heart failure, coronary heart disease, and diabetes is 1.3 times greater in remote communities. The use of telemedicine is a game-changer for people living in rural communities, allowing those who need remote healthcare services to connect with physicians not only during the pandemic but regularly.

2. Lower costs for patients & more revenue for specialists

One of the advantages of telemedicine is its affordability compared to in-person visits: There are no hidden expenses for patients, such as the need to drive to the clinic or pay for childcare. At the same time, providing telehealth-based care cuts expenses from the specialist’s side, allowing specialists to lower the price of the visit. Naturally, this leads to patients preferring telehealth-based services over their traditional counterparts.

As a result, patients are eager to use online healthcare services if they need a consultation and their situation isn’t urgent. The number of people willing to use telehealth-based healthcare continues to increase, resulting in more revenue for specialists who switch from in-person to virtual visits.

3. Better patient outcomes

Another concern commonly expressed by physicians is the effectiveness of telehealth-based practices. During online visits, it’s difficult to diagnose patients and thus provide proper diagnoses. However, statistics prove the general impact of telemedicine-based services to be positive, resulting in better patient outcomes. In fact, according to a recent survey by Medical Economics, 91% of patients say that it has become easier for them to manage prescriptions and visit their specialists regularly thanks to telehealth-based services.

4. Improved patient satisfaction

When it comes to reputation, it’s a good thing to have positive reviews speak for you. According to a PatientPop survey, most patients that have used telehealth-based services report high (42%) or moderate (36%) satisfaction, appreciating shorter waiting times and effective online communication.

More importantly, it’s easier to get positive reviews on the web, as you can offer patients to leave feedback using automated forms available in medical practice management software. Patients can rate your services and write a few words, anonymously sharing their experience.

5. Limited exposure to infection

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed methods long used in the healthcare industry. It has caused medical care providers to prioritize remote healthcare services over in-person visits that require face-to-face communication and may lead to exposure to disease. That’s why in many states, regulations demanding that physicians be in the same state as their patients were temporarily waived during the pandemic.

6. Ability to meet changing demands

Though embracing technology might seem difficult at first because of the need to change the workflow and adopt new methods, the results are rewarding. You’ll have the ability to connect with patients in more ways, monitor their state of health, and get more insights based on their input. Telemedicine implementation broadens the range and quality of services you can provide.

7. Less burnout for physicians

More than 55% of healthcare specialists say that their work satisfaction improved after telemedicine implementation because it allowed them to replace administrative burdens with paperless solutions. Moreover, 68% of physicians plan on increasing the use of telemedicine in their workflow.

Final thoughts

Since the start of the pandemic, 84% of practitioners have tried implementing online healthcare services at least once, and 54% of physicians indicate they want to continue offering virtual care after the pandemic. It’s not surprising because there are so many advantages of telemedicine for both physicians and patients. Make sure to give telehealth solutions a try and see how they can help you in your everyday work.