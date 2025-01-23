A 9-Week rTMS Intervention for Pain Relief in Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Photo Credit: DC Studio

The following is a summary of “Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for the Treatment of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: A Pilot Study,” published in the January 2025 issue of Pain by Foglia et al.

Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is a chronic pain disorder with sensory, motor, and autonomic dysfunction, affecting 26.2 per 1,00,000 people annually, and familiar in females.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate the feasibility by employing repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) in patients with CRPS to improve pain intensity and QoL.

They included 6 participants (5 lower limb, 1 upper limb, 42 ± 9 years) in a 9-week rTMS intervention with a 6-month follow-up. Participants completed a 4-week induction phase (5 days/week), followed by a 5-week tapering period with reduced rTMS session frequency and was delivered at 10 Hz for 2000 pulses at 80% of the resting motor threshold over the primary motor cortex. Feasibility was assessed through session attendance. Clinical outcomes were measured using the numerical ratings scale for pain intensity, Pain Catastrophizing scale-EN-SF, PROMIS-29 v2.0 profile, and Rainbow Pain Scale.

The results showed 83% of participants completed the 9-week intervention, indicating feasibility. At 6 months, data was available for 3 participants. A significant 20% reduction in pain intensity was observed immediately after the intervention, while 4 participants exhibited categorical improvements in allodynia following the intervention.

Investigators concluded that rTMS delivered over 9 weeks was feasible and well tolerated in individuals with CRPS, though challenges in 6-month follow-up data collection highlighted the need for strategies to ensure retention in randomized controlled trials.

Source: dovepress.com/repetitive-transcranial-magnetic-stimulation-for-the-treatment-of-comp-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-JPR