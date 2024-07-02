A Cross-Sectional Study of Health Literacy Among Adults with Atopic Dermatitis

The following is a summary of “Health literacy in adult patients with atopic dermatitis: A cross-sectional study,” published in the May 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Leeman, et al.

Health literacy (HL) refers to an individual’s ability to acquire, comprehend, and apply health-related information to make informed decisions. Limited HL can hinder the effective management of chronic diseases. For a study, researchers sought to determine the prevalence of limited HL among patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) and its correlation with other patient-reported outcomes.

A cross-sectional study was conducted at a tertiary referral center specializing in AD between 2019 and 2021. Patients diagnosed with AD by dermatologists were identified from medical records. Perception-based HL was assessed using the European Health Literacy Survey Questionnaire 16, while performance-based HL was evaluated with the Newest Vital Sign. Patients completed the Patient-Oriented Eczema Measure, Dermatology Life Quality Index, and Atopic Dermatitis Control Tool to assess AD severity, quality of life, and disease control, respectively.

A total of 322 patients participated (response rate: 48.3%). According to the European Health Literacy Survey Questionnaire 16, 32.4% of patients had limited HL (8.4% inadequate and 24.0% problematic), which correlated with diminished quality of life. Using the Newest Vital Signs, 20.3% exhibited inadequate HL, which was associated with older age.

A significant proportion of patients with AD demonstrated limited HL, with approximately one-third affected. The limitation was linked to poorer health-related quality of life and was more prevalent among older individuals. Future research should investigate the impact of inadequate HL on health outcomes and explore strategies to enhance organizational HL to improve patient-centered care.

Reference: jaci-global.org/article/S2772-8293(24)00014-6/fulltext